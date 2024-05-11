Jason Day's Outfit Turned Heads Yet Again At Wells Fargo Championship... Here Are The Best Reactions!

The Aussie's Malbon clothing was producing quite the reaction on social media, with many loving the look at Quail Hollow

Jason Day walks on to the green whilst wearing sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

At the Masters, you could argue that perhaps more reaction was caused from Jason Day's apparel than Scottie Scheffler's commanding four shot victory.

Certainly, on the first and second rounds, Day's pants and vest were a big talking point, with the Australian actually forced to remove the top on day two at Augusta National.

Many are divided by the Malbon clothing that Day is now donning but, at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, it seems viewers and fans are coming round to the stylish garments, with a particular look catching the eye of many on Friday at Quail Hollow.

Jason Day holds his scorecard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We at Golf Monthly have been huge fans of Malbon since Day signed with the company at the start of 2024 and, following the reaction at the Masters, our gear writer, Joe Ferguson, penned a passionate piece as to why the negative reaction is a terrible look for golf.

Speaking to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Day called the Friday look: “Late '90s, early 2000s Tiger on the bottom and Mr. (Ben) Hogan up top.” Along with the explanation, Day did claim that the looser fit was something that appealed to him as he entered his late 30s, with the former Major winner stating: “It’s been nice to be able to wear some stuff that looks a little different to the norm out here. Whether you like it or not is totally your opinion.”

In North Carolina, the apparel has been a big talking point once again, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions on it. Below, we have taken a look and picked out the best...

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

