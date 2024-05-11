Jason Day's Outfit Turned Heads Yet Again At Wells Fargo Championship... Here Are The Best Reactions!
The Aussie's Malbon clothing was producing quite the reaction on social media, with many loving the look at Quail Hollow
At the Masters, you could argue that perhaps more reaction was caused from Jason Day's apparel than Scottie Scheffler's commanding four shot victory.
Certainly, on the first and second rounds, Day's pants and vest were a big talking point, with the Australian actually forced to remove the top on day two at Augusta National.
Many are divided by the Malbon clothing that Day is now donning but, at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, it seems viewers and fans are coming round to the stylish garments, with a particular look catching the eye of many on Friday at Quail Hollow.
We at Golf Monthly have been huge fans of Malbon since Day signed with the company at the start of 2024 and, following the reaction at the Masters, our gear writer, Joe Ferguson, penned a passionate piece as to why the negative reaction is a terrible look for golf.
Speaking to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Day called the Friday look: “Late '90s, early 2000s Tiger on the bottom and Mr. (Ben) Hogan up top.” Along with the explanation, Day did claim that the looser fit was something that appealed to him as he entered his late 30s, with the former Major winner stating: “It’s been nice to be able to wear some stuff that looks a little different to the norm out here. Whether you like it or not is totally your opinion.”
In North Carolina, the apparel has been a big talking point once again, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions on it. Below, we have taken a look and picked out the best...
Quite a look from Jason Day at Quail Hollow. pic.twitter.com/kxuY6fs5vAMay 10, 2024
Jason Day with an epic outfit yet again... pic.twitter.com/eHIYmyIJ62May 10, 2024
Don’t care what people say, this Jason Day fit is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K1Pj4obpScMay 10, 2024
This is an ELITE fit. pic.twitter.com/UJmTz9nQe2May 10, 2024
Jason Day really cooked with this one huh pic.twitter.com/bFesqKC5eoMay 11, 2024
Jason Day’s style is elite pic.twitter.com/KW516ACFtuMay 11, 2024
Looks like something out of caddy shack and I’m here for itMay 10, 2024
This is 🔥 from Jason Day! Shows how boring and uncool golf is when someone who looks cool just gets instant ridicule https://t.co/GdmMcPCiNCMay 11, 2024
Jason Day gets a lot of stick for what he wears on the course but definitely got this one right pic.twitter.com/TYzCy77axYMay 11, 2024
Jason Day is on an absolute fashion heater 🔥 https://t.co/Nu5QimTI7uMay 11, 2024
Jason Day’s fits have been nothing short of fire and I will not hear otherwise. https://t.co/iOdyDfsIrA pic.twitter.com/vGV2nXf6INMay 11, 2024
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Xander Schauffele leads by four strokes from Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, as a number of big names look to chase down the American
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Blades Brown Becomes Second Successive 16-Year-Old To Make PGA Tour Cut On Debut
Blades Brown produced a stellar back nine at the Myrtle Beach Classic to match the feat produced last week by Kris Kim
By Ben Fleming Published