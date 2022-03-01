Jason Day Signs With Bridgestone Golf

Former World No.1 Jason Day has signed with Bridgestone to continue using the Tour B X golf ball.

The Aussie has been an equipment free agent since the beginning of 2021 after his long-term deal with TaylorMade came to an end. Day currently uses a mixed bag of clubs including a Ping driver, a TaylorMade fairway wood and set of irons, Titleist wedges and an Odyssey/Toulon putter.

- Jason Day What's in the bag?

Day joins the likes of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson as Bridgestone staffers, and he revealed that it was Woods' specific golf ball that made him realise a switch to playing Bridgestones might be for him.

“We were doing some short game work with Tiger’s ball, the XS, and it caught my attention right away,” Day said.

“I initially played the XS and liked it but after working with Bridgestone’s R&D team and really learning about the ball fitting process, it was obvious that the Tour B X was the best fit for my game.”

The B XS, as used by Tiger Woods, is Bridgestone's high-spin, soft feel tour ball, with the option chosen by Day as well as Bryson DeChambeau, the B X, being the more firm, low-spinning option. Both are two of the best Bridgestone golf balls on the market.

Day currently ranks 92nd in the world and has made a positive start to 2022 so far, highlighted by a T3rd finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Aussie won the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and has a total of 12 PGA Tour victories. His last win came at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship.