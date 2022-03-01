Jason Day Signs With Bridgestone Golf
The former World No.1 has signed an equipment deal with Bridgestone Golf after using the brand's golf ball
Former World No.1 Jason Day has signed with Bridgestone to continue using the Tour B X golf ball.
The Aussie has been an equipment free agent since the beginning of 2021 after his long-term deal with TaylorMade came to an end. Day currently uses a mixed bag of clubs including a Ping driver, a TaylorMade fairway wood and set of irons, Titleist wedges and an Odyssey/Toulon putter.
- Jason Day What's in the bag?
Day joins the likes of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson as Bridgestone staffers, and he revealed that it was Woods' specific golf ball that made him realise a switch to playing Bridgestones might be for him.
“We were doing some short game work with Tiger’s ball, the XS, and it caught my attention right away,” Day said.
“I initially played the XS and liked it but after working with Bridgestone’s R&D team and really learning about the ball fitting process, it was obvious that the Tour B X was the best fit for my game.”
The B XS, as used by Tiger Woods, is Bridgestone's high-spin, soft feel tour ball, with the option chosen by Day as well as Bryson DeChambeau, the B X, being the more firm, low-spinning option. Both are two of the best Bridgestone golf balls on the market.
Day currently ranks 92nd in the world and has made a positive start to 2022 so far, highlighted by a T3rd finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Aussie won the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and has a total of 12 PGA Tour victories. His last win came at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Golf Irons For Beginners
We take a look at the best golf irons for beginners on the market to help you get started and improve your game.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Golf Strength Training: Upper And Lower Body Exercises
In these golf strength training videos, Jamie Greaves demonstrates some fantastic upper and lower body exercises to help boost muscle mass, strength and power
By Jamie Greaves • Published