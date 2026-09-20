Jacob Bridgeman has claimed his second PGA Tour title of the season, beating Ben James by two shots at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Bridgeman ensured 2026 would go down as a memorable year as early as February, when he overcame some late nerves to see off Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy to win the Genesis Invitational for his maiden PGA Tour title.
At the start of play on Sunday – which was delayed because of fog at North Carolina's The Cliffs at Walnut Cove – Bridgeman didn’t appear to have a strong chance of adding to that success this week.
The 26-year-old was on 16-under-par after 54 holes, five back of overnight leader Neal Shipley.
He made a solid start to his final round, though, with birdies in three of his first four holes to give him a foothold.
Ricky Castillo also made an early charge for the title, going birdie-birdie-eagle on the first three holes to tie the lead.
James also mounted a formidable challenge, beginning the day seven shots off the lead before racing to six under through his opening nine holes.
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Shipley, meanwhile, had a far more subdued start, beginning the final round with six consecutive pars before a bogey broke that run at the seventh.
Bridgeman, from Greenville in South Carolina, found himself tied for the lead at the eighth when he made an eagle to go five-under for the day, while another player having a brilliant round was JT Poston.
The Memorial Tournament champion had a great chance of a 59. A birdie at the 18th would have brought him that unforgettable milestone, only for his putt to drift left as he finished 21-under for the tournament to set the clubhouse target.
Another player in the hunt was Max Greyserman. However, he was handed a one-stroke penalty at the ninth, leaving him three off co-leaders Bridgeman, Shipley and Castillo, before eventually finishing tied for 10th.
With several still in contention on the back nine, Bridgeman stepped up a gear, taking the solo lead with the first of three consecutive birdies at the 12th.
James continued to apply pressure, too, adding three more birdies on the back nine to complete a nine-under 61, but it ultimately wasn't enough to catch the leader.
A tap-in birdie at the 17th stretched Bridgeman's lead to two, and it seemed unlikely he would let things slip from there.
So it proved, as a par on the final hole to complete a brilliant 61 confirmed his second PGA Tour title of the season.
Following the victory, he said: "Yeah, amazing week. I played well. I think I got off to a hot start every day this week.
"I don't know what my front nine average was, but it was pretty good. It was my goal today to get off to a hot start and see where I was at, and I just kept it rolling."
Looking ahead to next week's Presidents Cup, he added: "Pretty amazing. Super excited about the Presidents Cup next week. I'm very pleased with how I'm playing rolling into it, and I think everyone else is just as pumped as I am."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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