‘I’ve Got A Great Chance Going Into Tomorrow’ - Rory McIlroy Relishing Opportunity To End Major Drought At US Open

Having seen the golf that Rory McIlroy is producing at the US Open, it's hard to believe that it has been over 10 years since the golfing superstar last picked up a Major title.

However, going into the final round at Pinehurst No.2, the 35-year-old sits just three back of leader, Bryson DeChambeau, with McIlroy loving the challenge that the North Carolina course is throwing up heading into Sunday.

Speaking after his one-under-par round of 69 on Saturday, McIlroy stated: "The course is getting crispy. Some of the pin positions are pretty tricky. Felt like a lot of them were cut on little crowns. There was a lot of uphill putts but then after the hole it went downhill, so pretty tricky to get the pace right. It caught me out a couple times.

"I love the test that Pinehurst is presenting, and you've got to focus and concentrate on every single shot out there. It's what a US Open should be like. It's obviously great to be in the mix".

As mentioned, McIlroy's last Major win came at the PGA Championship in August 2014 and, despite many, many victories in that decade period, he is yet to get over the line at a Major tournament, picking up 20 top 10s in that time.

McIlroy during the third round at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to end the drought, the Northern Irishman is "excited about" the challenges that lie ahead on Sunday, using last year's runner-up heartbreak at Los Angeles Country Club as inspiration to get the job done.

"It would have been nice to hole that putt at the last and get to five-under and break out of that logjam at four. Pros and cons. Pros and cons to being in the last group, and maybe playing one group ahead might not necessarily be a bad thing. I'm pretty much in the same position that I was last year going into the final day at LACC. So familiar position, been here many times before, and hopefully tomorrow I produce the golf that's needed to go one better".