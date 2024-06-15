Bryson DeChambeau Receives Physio Treatment Whilst Leading US Open
The big-hitting American was seen receiving treatment on his hip, with DeChambeau seemingly in some discomfort whilst leading at Pinehurst No.2
Bryson DeChambeau was on a charge at Pinehurst No.2, with the LIV Golfer getting himself into the outright lead of the US Open going into the back nine on Saturday. However, all wasn't as it seemed for the former Major winner...
Parring the ninth, DeChambeau called over a physio complaining about his hip with the 30-year-old then seen receiving treatment in the woods as he headed to the back nine in North Carolina.
Bryson DeChambeau receiving physio in the woods while solo leading the US Open 🌳 pic.twitter.com/WHy6Kzw4UGJune 15, 2024
According to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, DeChambeau woke up with discomfort in his right hip, with a tweet reading: "Just spoke with @b_dechambeau team that’s walking with him during the 3rd round of the @usopengolf. Was told he woke up with discomfort in his right hip this morning. Has been treated on the course. Was told by rules official Bryson is allowed two five minute treatment sessions".
Just spoke with @b_dechambeau team that’s walking with him during the 3rd round of the @usopengolf. Was told he woke up with discomfort in his right hip this morning. Has been treated on the course. Was told by rules official Bryson is allowed two five minute treatment sessions.June 15, 2024
The severity of the hip injury is currently unknown, but DeChambeau did blast a 350-yard drive down the middle on the 10th, with a birdie moving him ahead, whilst a 360-yard drive on the 11th led to another birdie to jump him to seven-under and two clear of Rory McIlroy.
Prior to his physio visit, DeChambeau requested no cameras whilst receiving treatment, as a helicopter captured the American receiving work in the woods as he lay on the ground.
It's not the first time he has suffered with injury problems. Back in early 2022, DeChambeau missed a number of tournaments due to left wrist and hip injuries. The resulting injuries meant he underwent surgery in April, with the Crushers GC captain making a recovery some three months after.
