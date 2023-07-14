'I've Found My Triggers' - Charley Hull On Dealing With ADHD Diagnosis
Charley Hull has revealed she has recently been diagnosed with "severe" attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
Charley Hull says she now knows what her triggers are after being diagnosed with "severe" attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
The 27-year-old has recently taken time off from the golf course as she struggled mentally, but has now received a diagnosis of ADHD.
Hull says she's had feelings of impatience and even boredom previously on the golf course, but after receiving her diagnosis is now feeling better and learning how to deal with here ADHD.
"I know my triggers now because I've been diagnosed with ADHD, quite severely," Hull told BBC Look East.
"I can understand now why sometimes I get bored on the golf course. I feel a lot better now."
Hull returned from her break with a superb display at the US Women's Open, where she finished second on the iconic Pebble Beach.
That equalled her best finish in a Major and could be a sign of things to come as Hull starts to learn how to deal with her ADHD while playing competitive golf.
"It's the way I think," Hull added. "[It's about] keeping my mind busy and being a bit more patient because I can be very impatient.
"I find it hard to concentrate, but I've found my triggers now, and looking at the views of the ocean last week was pretty good.
This was epic from Charley Hull 👏👏 https://t.co/IH5noyLil0July 10, 2023
"I've actually been playing well since I won last year but I missed a couple of cuts in my previous events.
"I just worked on my swing a bit and got my confidence back, and I feel like I'm swinging it well now."
And with a new coping strategy, Hull will hope to challenge for a maiden Major at the two remaining big events left this season - the Evian Championship and the Women's Open at Walton Heath.
First she's back in the UK playing in the Aramco Team Series event at Centurion Club and happy to be playing back on home soil.
"I'm pretty tired, I haven't had much sleep because of the jetlag, but playing at home is always a priority," Hull said.
"It's not too far from my house either. It's a lot of fun and my dad gets to come and watch as well."
