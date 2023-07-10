'Shy Kids Don't Get Sweets' - Charley Hull In Epic Player-Caddie Conversation On US Open Final Hole

Charley Hull's fearless attitude was in full display on the 72nd hole of the US Women's Open, where she took on a fairway wood shot in an attempt to chase down leader, and eventual winner, Allisen Corpuz.

Hull found herself in the fairway on the 18th at Pebble Beach but hampered by an overhanging tree where many may have laid up. Instead, the two-time LPGA Tour winner decided to attempt to reach the par 5 green in two to try and make eagle or birdie to close the gap.

The shot was proceeded by an epic conversation with her caddie, with Hull asking: "You know the saying 'Shy kids don't get sweets?' Like if we lay up, when we're three behind, do you think we might as well go for it?"

She struck a beautiful fairway wood shot but it just over-drew and ended in the bunker lining the hole down the left. Had it stayed straight, she may have got her 'sweets' and set up an eagle chance to put pressure on Corpuz.

Hull went on to make par and finish at six-under in T2nd with Jiyai Shin. The Englishwoman was four-under after four holes on Sunday at Pebble Beach, going out in 32 before a two-under 34 coming home for a 66 total.

It matched her best ever Major finish of T2nd at the 2016 ANA Inspiration, and the 27-year-old moved up ten spots in the world rankings to 18th.

WATCH CHARLEY HULL'S SHOT (2nd and 3rd slides):

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull) A photo posted by on

"I'm quite an aggressive person when it comes to life. But I'm quite like fast and I just feel like I'm quite aggressive on the golf course," she said. "I like to go for pins. At the end of the day it's just a game, and might as well make it fun.

"Yeah, just make as many birdies as I can because at the end of the day I'm chasing it down, so it's quite fun. I quite enjoy chasing someone because you got to make birdies and you got to make a move up that leaderboard.

"So, yeah, that was pretty much my mindset."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and we at Golf Monthly have been searching through all the early offers to find the best ones for you, to check them out go to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals post.