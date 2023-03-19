'It's Sad' - Tour Pro Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf Form

Currently, the LIV Golf League is without Official World Golf Ranking points, which has seen a number of players like Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka fall significantly in the World Rankings.

Along with the trio, Bryson DeChambeau has also been affected, with the former US Open winner falling outside the World's Top 100 for the first time in five-and-a-half years. Now, in a response on Twitter, one Tour professional has stated that "it's sad" to see his drop in form, specifically in the LIV Golf League.

In a Twitter post by @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab), the page stated in a tweet that: "It is WILD what has happened to Bryson. He is currently beating one player this week. Doesn’t have a better finish than 10th, on a no-cut, 48 player tour. It wasn’t long ago he was the most talked about player in golf and winning. Now basically a side note and lost."

Now, in a response to the post, which included two photos of DeChambeau's previous results and then standings at the LIV Golf Tucson event, Eddie Pepperell has expressed sympathy towards the big-hitting American, stating that "it's sad," to see.

Later on, fellow DP World Tour professional, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, asked "is it?" in relation to Pepperell's quotes, with Eddie responding to Vera by stating "I think so. He is different and a great player who’s made some odd (bad, probably) decisions."

Although DeChambeau has seen a dip in form, there are a few reasons as to why the American is going through a slump. Less than a year ago, DeChambeau underwent surgery on his hand, with the 29-year-old missing a portion of his season to recover.

Along with injuries, the American sadly lost his father in November 2022, posting an emotional message on his social media. In the post, DeChambeau wrote: "Love you Dad. I'm sad to see you go but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life. Life is short. Take every moment you can with your family and say I love you."

Despite struggling in the individual standings, his Crushers GC team did secure the first event of the year at LIV Golf Mayakoba, with DeChambeau's final round of three-under going towards the team result.