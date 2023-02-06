Bryson DeChambeau Drops Out Of World's Top 100
The 2020 US Open champion has fallen out of the world's top 100 following his missed cut at the Saudi International
Bryson DeChambeau has fallen out of the world's top 100 for the first time in five-and-a-half years.
The American missed the cut at the Saudi International in his first start of 2023, prompting him to drop from 96th to 102nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.
DeChambeau has been inside the world's top 100 since July 2017 after winning his maiden PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic, which qualified him for the following week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Since then, he has won a further seven PGA Tour titles to take his tally to eight, including his maiden Major title at Winged Foot in the 2020 US Open.
The 29-year-old joined LIV Golf last June for a fee reported to be in excess of $125m but he has seen his world ranking tumble with the Saudi-backed circuit still without world ranking points.
He was ranked 30th in the world when he joined LIV but was outside of the world's top 50 by October and has now seen his ranking slip to a five-and-a-half-year low. His fellow LIV Golf player and Major champion Dustin Johnson has also seen his world ranking see a big slip. DJ currently ranks 50th and is on the verge of falling outside of the world's top 50 for the first time in over 13 years.
DeChambeau missed the cut in Saudi with a score of seven-over-par after rounds of 72 and 75. He was spotted using the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver before it was revealed that he was no longer signed with Cobra Golf.
In an interview with LIV Golf, it was also revealed that he had undergone surgery during the winter off-season in his nasal passage to ease his breathing after going for a scan to try and fix his vertigo.
The Crushers GC captain's next start will be at Mexico's El Camaleon GC in the opening event of the 2023 LIV Golf League.
