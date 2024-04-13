'It's Maddening' - Jerry Foltz Heavily Critical Of Rival Broadcaster's Masters Coverage Surrounding LIV Golfers
Foltz called some of the comments relating to LIV golfers at The Masters "petty" and "spiteful" on the Fairway To Heaven podcast
LIV Golf League commentator Jerry Foltz has been highly critical of the TV coverage at this year's Masters tournament, suggesting host broadcasters are showing bias towards PGA Tour golfers.
Foltz - who hosts the Fairway To Heaven podcast alongside fellow analyst Su-Ann Heng - believes the coverage of LIV players at The Masters this week has been tainted by "petty" and "spiteful" comments towards the 54-hole competition.
Bryson DeChambeau is leading LIV's charge at Augusta with the American one of 13 players on the PGA Tour's rival circuit trying to lift the first Major of the season.
But Foltz does not believe some analysts reporting on the tournament have been doing so in a fair manner and are guilty of tipping their opinions in favor of PGA Tour golfers due to being "basically controlled" by the US-based circuit.
On the Fairway To Heaven podcast this week, Foltz said: "So many people still feel threatened by LIV and that's their defence mechanism - that's all it is.
"I have sat here for two days, three days and watched wall-to-wall coverage of The Masters with a lot of people who I respect, and the little petty talking points and the little establishment-type over-riding agenda, so to speak, is absolutely maddening.
"But they're doing their job, they're towing the line for now because they're all basically controlled by the PGA Tour."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Foltz continued his point by highlighting one particular analyst - who he did not name - who stated during this year's broadcast that LIV golfers "don't count" after being asked who they thought could stand a chance of winning The Masters.
Foltz said: "There's one commentator who I know and I like, personally, and I used to work with who last year on set said 'oh no, the LIV guys don't count, none of those guys can win, none of those guys can contend, they don't even play real golf anymore.
"LIV guys last year finished second, second, and fourth. And now all four are LIV guys with [Jon] Rahm [coming over]. Yesterday, he said the same exact thing. I have last year's on my phone, and I'm like 'how do you say that with a straight face?'
"How do you [purport] to have any credibility when a large collection of the best players in the game aren't playing the tour that pays your paychecks, so you have to go out of your way to be petty and spiteful towards them? I just don't get it.
"It's going to be so fun to watch when it all comes together and all of those puppets realise 'oh, we didn't get our way and LIV might not be all that bad after all.' It's just going to be so much fun to watch. They're going to be crawling."
On the episode in which Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen appeared - one of three players Foltz and Heng felt should have been extended an invite to The Masters - the former Nationwide Tour golfer went on to state that one of the most common messages in PGA Tour broadcasts relates to not seeing LIV players as much as they want or used to.
Foltz argued that LIV Golf is more readily accessible than the PGA Tour before making a jibe about the US-based circuit's declining TV viewership figures in 2024.
Foltz said: "There are a lot of things that they bring out that are positive about the quality of player that are playing in The Masters that happen to be LIV Golf League members... although, on these shows, they're not LIV Golf League members, they're LIV tour players. There is no such thing as a LIV tour, just so they know... But, they say good things about the player, but they always back it up with duh duh duh...
"I was watching the par 3 contest and the over-riding sentiment was 'man, we just don't get to see him anymore.' I'm sitting there watching it on ESPN going 'yeah you can, all you gotta do is channel surf and CW is a network - it's one of five that's in every house in America, that's twice as many homes as you're in - it doesn't take much effort if you want to see them.
"Fortunately, millions of people around the world watch us on our various platforms, including on The CW in the States. It's maddening.
"There is a reason why their ratings are down day after day, week after week, and ours are growing - exponentially in some cases. Yep, what can we do? We're just shills! We're just shills! We're just shills. We're just shills for the recreational league. It's the men's scramble."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau Relishing Scottie Scheffler Battle Over Weekend At The Masters
The 2020 US Open champion is relishing the chance to test his game against World No.1 Scottie Scheffler this weekend at Augusta National
By Elliott Heath Published
-
9 Big Names To Miss The Masters Cut
Some huge names have failed to make it to the weekend at Augusta National - here are some of the most notable
By Mike Hall Published
-
9 Big Names To Miss The Masters Cut
Some huge names have failed to make it to the weekend at Augusta National - here are some of the most notable
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Don’t Need To Be Better Than I Am’ - The Approach That Saw Homa Come Of Age On ‘Dream’ Masters Friday With Woods
Homa is in contention for a first Major heading into the weekend at The Masters
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Zach Johnson Denies ‘Laughable’ Claims He Swore At Masters Patrons
Johnson clarified that his swearing, picked up on the mic on the 12th hole, was 'fully directed toward myself', not the patrons at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Neal Shipley Claims Silver Cup Amateur Victory At The Masters
The American carded rounds of 71 and 76 to make the cut comfortably, the only amateur to do so, as he picked up the Silver Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing
The 1992 Masters champion has missed the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'I Have A Chance To Win The Golf Tournament' - Tiger Woods After Breaking Masters Cut Record
The five-time Masters champion has made 24 consecutive Augusta National cuts in a run stretching back to 1997
By Mike Hall Published