‘It’s Kind Of Like A Driver Or Hybrid’ - Bryson DeChambeau Explains Unique 3D-Printed ‘Face Bulging’ Irons

DeChambeau has been in excellent form throughout 2024, with one of those reasons being the introduction of a new set of unique irons...

Bryson DeChambeau hits an iron shot and points to the face of them
(Image credit: Getty Images/Golf Channel)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Coming into the 2024 US Open, Bryson DeChambeau is one of the favorites to pick up a second US Open title, with the big-hitting American finishing in a tie for sixth and solo second at the Masters and PGA Championship.

Known as one of the hardest workers in the world of golf, there is arguably no-one in the professional game who knows more about equipment than DeChambeau, with one of the reasons for his excellent form being the introduction of a unique set of irons at the Masters.

Nicknamed the 'Golfing Scientist', a set of prototype irons in conjunction with Avoda Golf were first used at Augusta National and introduced a new face curvature design with added bulge. Now, at Pinehurst No.2, the 30-year-old has now explained the design further.

Speaking to Golf Channel's Johnson Wagner during a practice round, DeChambeau explained: "Essentially, the ball doesn't roll (down the face), it rolls this way (across the face). If you see the curvature of the face, it's kind of like a driver or hybrid.

"It does cave in on the heel and on the toe as well, which creates that curvature. So, for the speeds that I have, when I hit it on the toe or heel it doesn't overcorrect. Most people think that irons... the MOI there doesn't affect the curvature, but it actually does at my speeds, the lower lofted, higher speeds.

"So, if I hit it on the toe I was hooking it like crazy and if I hit the heel I was missing it right like crazy. Now, by creating curvature on the toe and the heel, to get it started a little farther right on the toe and a little farther left on the heel, it makes sure it doesn't go too far offline".

It's no secret that DeChambeau is one of the longest hitters in the game of the golf, with the American previously finishing second at the 2022 World Long Drive Championships.

It's not just off the tee where his distance draws attention, as his stock yardages for each club significantly overshadow others on the circuit. However, despite the power, DeChambeau knows that it's conservative, or "boring golf", that will likely win at Pinehurst this week.

"If I get my irons in a place where I'm hitting it in the middle of the greens and just playing boring golf, that's the goal for me this week - try to play as boring a golf as possible.

"It stinks hitting a 6-iron off the tee compared to a driver, but sometimes you've got to do it and you've got to make the right decision for shooting the lowest score out here. There's numerous holes like three, I'd love to go for that green every single day, and I may go for it. I don't know, you never know with me. Certainly on the tee box if it's downwind, I'll give it a go probably. No. 3, just hit a 6-iron out there, or 7. Hitting an iron out there and playing some very strategic golf is certainly something you have to do on this golf course to compete and win.

"Even if I'm laying back off the tee, I still feel like my irons are a tremendous advantage for the length and how far I hit them. For example, my 8-iron is going like 205 right now, 7-iron is close to 220. Even if I do lay back and I've got a 200-yard shot and I'm still hitting an 8-iron in, it's still 200 yards and you've still got to hit a good shot from 200 yards. Definitely it is nice getting up there being like, okay, it's just an 8-iron. So I still think it is a bit of an advantage for me."

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸