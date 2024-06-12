‘It’s Kind Of Like A Driver Or Hybrid’ - Bryson DeChambeau Explains Unique 3D-Printed ‘Face Bulging’ Irons
DeChambeau has been in excellent form throughout 2024, with one of those reasons being the introduction of a new set of unique irons...
Coming into the 2024 US Open, Bryson DeChambeau is one of the favorites to pick up a second US Open title, with the big-hitting American finishing in a tie for sixth and solo second at the Masters and PGA Championship.
Known as one of the hardest workers in the world of golf, there is arguably no-one in the professional game who knows more about equipment than DeChambeau, with one of the reasons for his excellent form being the introduction of a unique set of irons at the Masters.
Nicknamed the 'Golfing Scientist', a set of prototype irons in conjunction with Avoda Golf were first used at Augusta National and introduced a new face curvature design with added bulge. Now, at Pinehurst No.2, the 30-year-old has now explained the design further.
Bryson DeChambeau shows off his custom five iron as he prepares to take on Pinehurst No. 2. 👀 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ydDrpZXjGSJune 11, 2024
Speaking to Golf Channel's Johnson Wagner during a practice round, DeChambeau explained: "Essentially, the ball doesn't roll (down the face), it rolls this way (across the face). If you see the curvature of the face, it's kind of like a driver or hybrid.
"It does cave in on the heel and on the toe as well, which creates that curvature. So, for the speeds that I have, when I hit it on the toe or heel it doesn't overcorrect. Most people think that irons... the MOI there doesn't affect the curvature, but it actually does at my speeds, the lower lofted, higher speeds.
"So, if I hit it on the toe I was hooking it like crazy and if I hit the heel I was missing it right like crazy. Now, by creating curvature on the toe and the heel, to get it started a little farther right on the toe and a little farther left on the heel, it makes sure it doesn't go too far offline".
It's no secret that DeChambeau is one of the longest hitters in the game of the golf, with the American previously finishing second at the 2022 World Long Drive Championships.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It's not just off the tee where his distance draws attention, as his stock yardages for each club significantly overshadow others on the circuit. However, despite the power, DeChambeau knows that it's conservative, or "boring golf", that will likely win at Pinehurst this week.
"If I get my irons in a place where I'm hitting it in the middle of the greens and just playing boring golf, that's the goal for me this week - try to play as boring a golf as possible.
"It stinks hitting a 6-iron off the tee compared to a driver, but sometimes you've got to do it and you've got to make the right decision for shooting the lowest score out here. There's numerous holes like three, I'd love to go for that green every single day, and I may go for it. I don't know, you never know with me. Certainly on the tee box if it's downwind, I'll give it a go probably. No. 3, just hit a 6-iron out there, or 7. Hitting an iron out there and playing some very strategic golf is certainly something you have to do on this golf course to compete and win.
"Even if I'm laying back off the tee, I still feel like my irons are a tremendous advantage for the length and how far I hit them. For example, my 8-iron is going like 205 right now, 7-iron is close to 220. Even if I do lay back and I've got a 200-yard shot and I'm still hitting an 8-iron in, it's still 200 yards and you've still got to hit a good shot from 200 yards. Definitely it is nice getting up there being like, okay, it's just an 8-iron. So I still think it is a bit of an advantage for me."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
USGA 'Serious' About LIV Golf Route Into US Open
There could be a direct route into future US Opens for LIV Golf players
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Superstitious Martin Kaymer Staying In Exact Same Hotel Room As 10 Years Ago For US Open Return To Pinehurst
Martin Kaymer is not only staying in the same hotel, but in the very same room he did for his US Open victory a decade ago as he returns to Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jason Day’s Malbon Apparel For The US Open Has Been Revealed... And The Cool Golf and Cycling Jacket On Friday Is One To Look Out For!
You can expect to see Jason Day decked out in yet more eye-catching clothing from Malbon at the US Open, with the Australian's tournament look now revealed
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why We're Excited About The New Titleist GT Drivers Unveiled On The PGA Tour
Titleist will be getting the new GT drivers and fairway woods in players' hands for the first time this week at The Memorial Tournament
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
The Unique (And Very Cool) Golf Ball Rory McIlroy Used In Wells Fargo Victory
Heading into the Wells Fargo Championship, the Northern Irishman made a subtle change to his golf ball
By Michael Weston Published
-
Junior Ryder Cup Star Signs With Under Armour Ahead Of PGA Tour Debut
16 year old golfing sensation, Kris Kim, signs apparel and footwear deal with Under Armour
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
PGA Tour Pro To Use Two 4-Irons At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Wesley Bryan will be using a different set up at TPC Craig Ranch, with the American reportedly using two 4-irons
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This PGA Tour Player Just Finished In The Top Five Using A Training Aid As His Putter
Zac Blair was seen using a unique training aid during the final round of the Zurich Classic on route a T-4th finish
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Sergio Garcia Makes Putter Change To Relaunched Model Brand At LIV Golf Adelaide
The Spaniard has swapped his putter yet again in Australia, with Garcia reportedly using a model from Dunlop Sports' relaunched 'Never Compromise Reserve' line
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Changes Wedges At RBC Heritage But TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Stays In The Bag
During the first round at Hilton Head, the four-time Major winner was spotted with new Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag, as he continues to use the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver
By Matt Cradock Published