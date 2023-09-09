'It's Going To Be Weird' - McIlroy On Lack Of LIV European Stars On Ryder Cup Team

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy admitted the Ryder Cup will have a "weird feeling" to it this year as a new-look European team begins life without the stalwarts of previous years, many of whom have left for LIV Golf.

The likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia were all part of the European team that was comprehensively beaten 19-9 at Whistling Straits in 2021. The trio were vital cogs in the European side for a number of years, playing in 28 Ryder Cups between them combined.

However, since their respective moves to LIV Golf, they have been ruled ineligible for selection for the biennial competition having given up membership to the DP World Tour to play on the 54-hole circuit.

Those three were also joined on LIV Golf by Paul Casey, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Henrik Stenson who also played key parts in former Ryder Cup teams. Stenson, in particular, was due to captain Team Europe in 2023 but was replaced by Luke Donald following his departure to LIV.

It does mean that the European Team will have a new look at Marco Simone as they hope to extend their impressive home record in the competition, but McIlroy still believes the absence of the old guard will take some getting used to for him personally.

"I was speaking to Erica the other night, and it's going to be weird for me not to have those guys in the team room because this is my seventh Ryder Cup and they've always been there," he told Golf Digest.

In the absence of such veterans, captain Luke Donald has opted for a fresh team with Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard and Swedish sensation, Ludvig Aberg, all set to make their Ryder Cup debuts having been selected as captain's picks.

They will join Scotland's Robert MacIntyre - who qualified automatically - in making their debut in the tournament, with McIlroy excited to form new partnerships with the European stars of the future.

"It's time to form new bonds with other guys,” he added. “Hopefully, I still have a few Ryder Cups left in me, so I’ll try to form some bonds with the younger guys, like Nicolai and Ludwig, as well as guys who are going to be there a long time like Viktor and Jon."

Europe's new-look Ryder Cup team begins their task of regaining the Ryder Cup later this month at Marco Simone. The team are due to head out to Rome following the conclusion of the Irish Open to play practice rounds together prior to the BMW PGA Championship.