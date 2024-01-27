Anthony Kim Comeback Excitement Grows As Swing Video Emerges

The excitement surrounding Anthony Kim's potential comeback grew yet again after a swing video was released showing him hitting balls. The talismanic American, who rose to fame in the late 2000s and early 2010s, has not been seen in a professional event since May 2012.

Kim had begun to deal with several injuries before his last event and it was widely reported that he had effectively chosen to retire from the sport to cash in on a $10million insurance payout that kicked in should he receive a career-ending injury.

However, recent reports by Golf.com suggested that Kim is now plotting a return to the professional game and excitement has only intensified after a video of him on the range began to circulate on social media.

🚨🚨🚨 new swing video of AK from a recent practice session. 🚨🚨🚨And the swing is looking pureeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/qOD5L1CC3VJanuary 27, 2024 See more

First released by @caseofthegolf1, the short clip shows Kim stripping a ball with his memorably smooth swing. It is unclear when exactly the video was recorded but that hasn't stopped fans getting excited. "Saucy as ever," one fan said, while another responded: "Still has it. My goodness."

The lingering question remains where Kim would tee it up should he choose to return. The American would be able to play in some PGA Tour events due to his past champion status and would likely receive a host of sponsor exemptions into other high-profile tournaments.

However, according to Golf.com's initial report, LIV are also interested in securing Kim's services. The 54-hole circuit would reportedly offer the American a $10m signing-on fee - the same figure he received from his insurance payout - for a one-year deal.

Kim at the 2008 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American rose to fame in his short pro golf career, winning twice on the PGA Tour in 2008, before starring in the USA's 2008 Ryder Cup win at Valhalla, where he famously took down Sergio Garcia 5&4 in the lead match of the Sunday singles

At the 2009 Masters, Kim made history, making a record 11 birdies in his second round at Augusta National. The following year he claimed his final win to date at the Shell Houston Open before recording his best Major finish a week later, finishing T3 back at The Masters.

Injuries soon began to hamper Kim's career and he has not been seen in competition since withdrawing from the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012.