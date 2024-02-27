LIV Golf Signs New Streaming Deal Ahead Of Anthony Kim Return
The LIV Golf League has broadened its scope for live Friday coverage via the circuit's newest media agreement
The LIV Golf League has announced a new broadcast deal with streaming platform, Caffeine to show its live Friday action.
As well as opening-day coverage being available on the LIV YouTube channel, LIV Golf Plus, and the CW app, fans of the 54-hole competition will now have another option to watch Jon Rahm and co. battle it out.
LIV says Caffeine's audience is "younger" and "more diverse" than "many traditional broadcast platforms" and therefore "uniquely suited as a streaming partner" to the circuit which has just announced the return of Anthony Kim prior to this week's LIV Golf Jeddah event.
Speaking about the fresh partnership, Caffeine CEO Ben Keighran said: "We’re excited to partner with LIV Golf to expand distribution of its tournament content and help it reach new viewers as the tour continues to grow.
"This collaboration marks an exciting moment as Caffeine continues to redefine live sports streaming, helping leagues and brands discover, connect and interact with passionate fans at scale through our platform.“
As well as showing live Friday coverage, LIV's agreement with Caffeine will include the broadcast of the league's Club 54 Pre-Round and Post-Round shows, the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Mic’d Up features, LIV Films, and LIV Lessons.
Reacting to the news, LIV Golf's chief media officer - Will Staeger - said: "We’re thrilled about this new partnership with Caffeine that continues our efforts to expand streaming options for LIV Golf’s Friday live coverage while introducing the league to a next-gen audience.
“By distributing our Friday coverage across multiple platforms – including LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel, The CW App and now Caffeine – cord-cutters, sports and entertainment viewers, and digital fans on the move can watch our top-level competition coverage on Fridays anywhere they like, on any device, live and on-demand.”
The PIF-backed league says it has seen "significant growth in viewership" over the course of the first two events this season, with "the average audience on The CW Network broadcasts seeing growth of 77% (Mayakoba) and 60% (Las Vegas)."
Combined with LIV Golf Plus and its YouTube channel, LIV claims its total viewership so far in 2024 has represented "a 173% and 317% year-over-year increase, respectively."
In the USA, LIV's competition will continue to air on The CW channel, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus at the weekend. For those outside of the US, LIV tournaments can be viewed on LIV Golf Plus or the LIV Golf YouTube channel.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’ enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
