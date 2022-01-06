"It's Been A Dream My Entire Life" - Morikawa On World No.1 Spot

Collin Morikawa once again has the chance to reach the World No.1 position this week after throwing away a five shot lead in his last start at December's Hero World Challenge. The American has been one of the world's best players from the moment he turned professional in June 2019 where he has gone on to win both the PGA and Open Championships in his debuts, a World Golf Championship and also became the first American winner of the Race to Dubai in November.

Morikawa would become just the fourth player to become men's world number one before turning 25, joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. The Californian described the prospect of becoming the world's top male golfer as "a dream" he has had his entire life.

"Yeah, look, it's been a dream my entire life to get to No. 1 in the world, but it's not just about getting to No. 1 it's about sustaining that," he said ahead of this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions. "Having the opportunity to, obviously having an opportunity here, it's all in my control, all I can do is try and win the tournament and that's all I'm going to focus on. But it's a huge goal, it always has been and it means something that when you do get there it means you're doing something right or at least a good amount of things right.

"It's just about continuing that process and it's not like that's a peak just, I get to No. 1 and I can go retire and relax on the beach, like there are still so much things that I'm going to keep pushing myself when that, if or when that does happen. So for me it's just every week go out and try and win and we'll see what happens from there.

There are a number scenarios that could see Morikawa overtake Jon Rahm this week in Hawaii, although he must finish inside the top three. Should he win, for example, Rahm would have to finish second alone, while a solo second for Morikawa would mean the Spaniard can do no worse than a two-way tie for fifth.

For a full breakdown, check out the tweet below: