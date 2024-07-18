'It Was Very Thoughtful And I Was Appreciative Of It' - Bryson DeChambeau Confirms Contact With Tiger Woods

Following his second US Open victory in June, DeChambeau revealed that the 15-time Major winner came up and congratulated him on the range at The Open Championship

Throughout 2024, there's no denying that Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the top players in the world, with the American claiming a dramatic US Open title, as well as a runner-up finish in the PGA Championship.

Arguably, DeChambeau is the player who has got the most out of his LIV Golf move, as he is now a fan favorite after launching his YouTube channel, and now seems to have re-found his form after winning a Major and firing a 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

However, the split in golf following players' moves to the League has been well documented and, in the case of DeChambeau, he seemed to confirm in March 2023 that former friend and Ryder Cup teammate, Tiger Woods, had cut him off following the move to LIV. 

Now though, at The Open Championship which, for 2024 is taking place at Royal Troon, it appears the two have made contact as, following his first round, DeChambeau revealed that Woods had congratulated DeChambeau on the range following his US Open victory in June.

Speaking to the media after a five-over-par round of 76 on Thursday, DeChambeau stated: "It is the first communication, but I'll say he's competitor and I have a lot of respect for him. I'm sure that winning two US Opens definitely helped, I guess, for him coming up and saying congrats. I don't know what his position is, but it was very thoughtful, and I was appreciative of it".

As mentioned, DeChambeau claimed that Woods cut off the two-time Major winner following his move to LIV Golf, with the duo previously regularly playing practice rounds together and paired at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris. 

However, speaking to Golfweek's Adam Schupack, DeChambeau stated: "Yeah, definitely, I’m sure you can guess who. I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. He’s (Tiger) been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday. 

"It is what it is. He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it, that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here."

Along with DeChambeau and Woods, there was also a riff between good friends Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy, with the pair falling out over the LIV Golf-PGA Tour rivalry. After a lengthy squabble, Garcia did claim that the pair had rekindled following the 2023 US Open.

According to the Spaniard: "Angela (Garcia's wife) and Rory said ‘Hi’ to each other at the US Open and there was a nice text from Rory to her. That kind of gave me the go-ahead to reach out to him. I had been thinking about it for a while but I wasn’t totally sure about it. And when I saw that reaction from him, he kind of gave me the go-ahead to get closer. We had a great chat. It was two friends that wanted to get back to that spot. That’s the most important thing".

