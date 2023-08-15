ISPS Handa World Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
High-profile names from the men's and women's games compete in the unique tri-sanctioned event in Northern Ireland
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
For the third year in succession, the DP World Tour, LET and LPGA Tour have come together for the tournament that sees 144 men and 144 women compete in separate events for equal prize money.
Players from the DP World Tour comprise the men’s field, while LET and LPGA Tour players make up the players in the women’s field for the tournament at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club, two of the best courses in Northern Ireland.
As for the format, each field competes in its own 72 hole strokeplay event. The first two rounds of each event take place at Galgorm Castle and Castlerock, with the men and women going off their own tees. Meanwhile, all participants will play both courses. The final two rounds are played exclusively at Galgorm Castle.
There will be two cuts in each event, with the top 60 and ties in each field progressing after the second round and the top 35 and ties in each field determined after the third round. In the event of a tie for first place, a hole-by-hole playoff will ensue. At the end of the tournament, there will be a men’s winner and a women’s winner.
Last year, Maja Stark won the women’s event, while Ewen Ferguson claimed victory in the men’s tournament. Ferguson returns to defend his title this year, but there’s no Stark.
However, there are some other former winners in the field. Jack Senior and Stephanie Meadow claimed the honours in 2019 when the tournament was part of the Challenge Tour, and they both play. Two years later, Daniel Gavins and Pajaree Anannarukarn won, although this year there’s no Anannarukarn.
There are some other big names from the women’s game in the field, though, including 2018 AIG Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall, Leona Maguire, who won the LPGA Tour’s Meijer LPGA Classic in June, and Emily Kristine Pedersen, who was an early contender for this year’s AIG Women's Open title at Walton Heath before eventually settling for a T30.
Other notable names in the women’s field include LPGA Tour winner Bronte Law, five-time LET winner Anne Van Dam and Diksha Dagar, who has two wins on the LET. Ryann O’Toole, who won the 2021 Women’s Scottish Open, also plays.
As well as Ferguson, some high-profile names in the men’s field include regular LIV Golf stand-in Laurie Canter. Another player with experience on the circuit, Adrian Otaegui, competes too, who goes in search of his first DP World Tour victory since winning the 2022 Andalucia Masters.
Robert MacIntyre is currently occupying one of the automatic qualifying places for the Ryder Cup, and he’ll be hoping to cement that with a strong performance here. Another in the field who will be hoping to make the team, most likely as a captain’s pick, is Frenchman Victor Perez, whose most recent win on the Tour came in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.
Alex Fitzpatrick, who recently claimed his first pro title in the British Challenge, also plays.
Each field is competing for a $1.5m purse. The winner in each tournament will receive $250,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational.
ISPS Handa World Invitational Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$250,000
|2nd
|$165,000
|3rd
|$94,500
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16,050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,900
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11.550
|35th
|$11,250
|36th
|$10,950
|37th
|$10,650
|38th
|$10,350
|39th
|$10,050
|40th
|$9,750
|41st
|$9,450
|42nd
|$9,150
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,550
|45th
|$8,250
|46th
|$7,950
|47th
|$7,650
|48th
|$7,350
|49th
|$7,050
|50th
|$6,750
|51st
|$6,450
|52nd
|$6,150
|53rd
|$5,850
|54th
|$5,550
|55th
|$5,250
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,650
|58th
|$4,500
|59th
|$4,350
|60th
|$4,200
|61st
|$4,050
|62nd
|$3,900
|63rd
|$3,750
|64th
|$3,600
|65th
|$3,450
ISPS Handa World Invitational Field 2023
Men
- Felipe Aguilar
- Thomas Aiken
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Callan Barrow
- Elias Bertheussen
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Gary Boyd
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- David Carey
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Asaf Cohen
- Dave Coupland
- Ugo Coussaud
- Keenan Davidse
- Jack Davidson
- Louis De Jager
- Gregorio De Leo
- Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
- David Dixon
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Manuel Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Oliver Farr
- Oj Farrell
- Ewen Ferguson
- Scott Fernandez
- Michael Feuerstein
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Jr Galbraith
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Jordan Gumberg
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Habebul Islam
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Casey Jarvis
- Matthew Jordan
- Niall Kearney
- Max Kennedy
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Craig Lee
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Mikael Lundberg
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Dermot McElroy
- Richard McEvoy
- Ruaidhri McGee
- Ross McGowan
- Damien McGrane
- Tom McKibbin
- Connor McKinney
- Velten Meyer
- Zak Morgan
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Tom Murray
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Wilco Nienaber
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Victor Pastor
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Garrick Porteous
- David Ravetto
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Ryan Ruffels
- Jamie Rutherford
- Javier Sainz
- Ricardo Santos
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Sandy Scott
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Martin Simonsen
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Michael Stewart
- Tristen Strydom
- Henric Sturehed
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Jonathan Thomson
- Darius Van Driel
- Borja Virto
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Daniel Whitby-Smith
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jordan Zunic
Women
- Casandra Alexander
- Chanoknan Angurasaranee
- Tiffany Arafi
- Dottie Ardina
- Elin Arvidsson
- Pia Babnik
- Marta Sanz Barrio
- Ana Belac
- Laura Beveridge
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Lea Anne Bramwell
- Becky Brewerton
- Hannah Burke
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Trichat Cheenglab
- Peiyun Chien
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Rosie Davies
- Hayley Davis
- Manon De Roey
- Annabel Dimmock
- Amanda Doherty
- Louise Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Alessandra Fanali
- Moa Folke
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Cara Gainer
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Nicole Garcia
- Eleanor Givens
- Emma Grechi
- Georgia Hall
- Lydia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Leonie Harm
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Kylie Henry
- Esther Henseleit
- Maria Hernandez
- Alice Hewson
- Lauren Holmey
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Lily May Humphreys
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Sarah Kemp
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Noora Komulainen
- Sara Kouskova
- Aline Krauter
- Bronte Law
- Ilhee Lee
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Meghan MacLaren
- Anna Magnusson
- Leona Maguire
- Clara Manzalini
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Olivia Mehaffey
- Tereza Melecka
- Jana Melichova
- Kim Metraux
- Anais Meyssonnier
- Sydnee Michaels
- Anne-Charlotte Mora
- Azahara Munoz
- Nastasia Nadaud
- Kristyna Napoleaova
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Chiara Noja
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Yuri Onishi
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Maiken Bing Paulsen
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lisa Pettersson
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Riley Rennell
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Jessica Ross
- Agathe Sauzon
- Patricia Isabel Schmidt
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Jennifer Song
- Emma Spitz
- Madelene Stavnar
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Ellinor Sudow
- Ayaka Sugihara
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Gabriella Then
- Michele Thomson
- Maria Torres
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Bel Wardle
- Laura Wearn
- Dewi Weber
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Sophie Witt
- Christine Wolf
- Jing Yan
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Liz Young
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Weiwei Zhang
What Is The Purse For The ISPS Handa World Invitational?
The purse for the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational is $3m which is split equally between the men's and women's competitions. The winner of each will bank $250,000.
Who Will Be Playing In The ISPS Handa World Invitational?
Last year's men's winner Ewen Ferguson returns to defend his title, but Maja Stark, who won the women's event, misses out. Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall are two of the standout names in the women's field, while the likes of Robert MacIntyre and Victor Perez are in the men's field.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Arcoss Announces Partnership With PGA Tour And Investment From Major Golf Brands
A new round of funding and a strategic partnership with the game's biggest professional circuit looks set to accelerate the company's growth
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One & Two
All of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds at Olympia Fields
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One & Two
All of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds at Olympia Fields
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘He’s Really Self-Imploded’ - Former Ryder Cup Captain On ‘Disappointing’ Phil Mickelson
Lanny Wadkins was highly critical of Mickelson in the wake of fresh new gambling allegations relating to the 2012 Ryder Cup
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is among the field of 50 pursuing a place in the season-closing Tour Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Vows To 'Get Working And Make My Hands Bleed' In Pursuit Of Major
Hull is determined to put in the work necessary to ensure next year brings her maiden Major title
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Shocking Moment Giant Hailstones Destroy Golf Course Green
The storm left holes in the greens at Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 Things To Know About The 2024 DP World Tour Schedule
The 2024 DP World Tour schedule has been released, and there are some big changes
By Mike Hall Published
-
'A Week Of What Could Have Been’ - McIlroy On FedEx St Jude Championship Performance
The Northern Irishman started the day five shots back and, in the end, fell just one short of a playoff after a final-round 65
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘I Have To Look At It In A Positive Way’ - Fleetwood After Latest PGA Tour Close Call
The Englishman came up close again at the FedEx St Jude Championship, finishing a shot off eventual winner Lucas Glover
By Ben Fleming Published