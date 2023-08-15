ISPS Handa World Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For the third year in succession, the DP World Tour, LET and LPGA Tour have come together for the tournament that sees 144 men and 144 women compete in separate events for equal prize money.

Players from the DP World Tour comprise the men’s field, while LET and LPGA Tour players make up the players in the women’s field for the tournament at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club, two of the best courses in Northern Ireland.

As for the format, each field competes in its own 72 hole strokeplay event. The first two rounds of each event take place at Galgorm Castle and Castlerock, with the men and women going off their own tees. Meanwhile, all participants will play both courses. The final two rounds are played exclusively at Galgorm Castle.

There will be two cuts in each event, with the top 60 and ties in each field progressing after the second round and the top 35 and ties in each field determined after the third round. In the event of a tie for first place, a hole-by-hole playoff will ensue. At the end of the tournament, there will be a men’s winner and a women’s winner.

Last year, Maja Stark won the women’s event, while Ewen Ferguson claimed victory in the men’s tournament. Ferguson returns to defend his title this year, but there’s no Stark.

However, there are some other former winners in the field. Jack Senior and Stephanie Meadow claimed the honours in 2019 when the tournament was part of the Challenge Tour, and they both play. Two years later, Daniel Gavins and Pajaree Anannarukarn won, although this year there’s no Anannarukarn.

There are some other big names from the women’s game in the field, though, including 2018 AIG Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall, Leona Maguire, who won the LPGA Tour’s Meijer LPGA Classic in June, and Emily Kristine Pedersen, who was an early contender for this year’s AIG Women's Open title at Walton Heath before eventually settling for a T30.

Leona Maguire is one of the highest-profile names in the women's field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names in the women’s field include LPGA Tour winner Bronte Law, five-time LET winner Anne Van Dam and Diksha Dagar, who has two wins on the LET. Ryann O’Toole, who won the 2021 Women’s Scottish Open, also plays.

As well as Ferguson, some high-profile names in the men’s field include regular LIV Golf stand-in Laurie Canter. Another player with experience on the circuit, Adrian Otaegui, competes too, who goes in search of his first DP World Tour victory since winning the 2022 Andalucia Masters.

Robert MacIntyre is currently occupying one of the automatic qualifying places for the Ryder Cup, and he’ll be hoping to cement that with a strong performance here. Another in the field who will be hoping to make the team, most likely as a captain’s pick, is Frenchman Victor Perez, whose most recent win on the Tour came in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

Robert MacIntyre is in with an excellent chance of automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick, who recently claimed his first pro title in the British Challenge, also plays.

Each field is competing for a $1.5m purse. The winner in each tournament will receive $250,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

ISPS Handa World Invitational Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $250,000 2nd $165,000 3rd $94,500 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16,050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,900 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11.550 35th $11,250 36th $10,950 37th $10,650 38th $10,350 39th $10,050 40th $9,750 41st $9,450 42nd $9,150 43rd $8,850 44th $8,550 45th $8,250 46th $7,950 47th $7,650 48th $7,350 49th $7,050 50th $6,750 51st $6,450 52nd $6,150 53rd $5,850 54th $5,550 55th $5,250 56th $4,950 57th $4,650 58th $4,500 59th $4,350 60th $4,200 61st $4,050 62nd $3,900 63rd $3,750 64th $3,600 65th $3,450

ISPS Handa World Invitational Field 2023

Men

Felipe Aguilar

Thomas Aiken

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Callan Barrow

Elias Bertheussen

Lucas Bjerregaard

Gary Boyd

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

David Carey

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Asaf Cohen

Dave Coupland

Ugo Coussaud

Keenan Davidse

Jack Davidson

Louis De Jager

Gregorio De Leo

Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon

David Dixon

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Manuel Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Oliver Farr

Oj Farrell

Ewen Ferguson

Scott Fernandez

Michael Feuerstein

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Jr Galbraith

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Jordan Gumberg

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Craig Howie

Habebul Islam

Aguri Iwasaki

Jazz Janewattananond

Casey Jarvis

Matthew Jordan

Niall Kearney

Max Kennedy

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

David Law

Craig Lee

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Mikael Lundberg

Robert MacIntyre

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Dermot McElroy

Richard McEvoy

Ruaidhri McGee

Ross McGowan

Damien McGrane

Tom McKibbin

Connor McKinney

Velten Meyer

Zak Morgan

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

John Murphy

Tom Murray

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Wilco Nienaber

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Victor Pastor

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Garrick Porteous

David Ravetto

Kristoffer Reitan

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Maximilian Rottluff

Ryan Ruffels

Jamie Rutherford

Javier Sainz

Ricardo Santos

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Maximilian Schmitt

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Sandy Scott

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Martin Simonsen

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Michael Stewart

Tristen Strydom

Henric Sturehed

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Jonathan Thomson

Darius Van Driel

Borja Virto

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Daniel Whitby-Smith

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jordan Zunic

Women

Casandra Alexander

Chanoknan Angurasaranee

Tiffany Arafi

Dottie Ardina

Elin Arvidsson

Pia Babnik

Marta Sanz Barrio

Ana Belac

Laura Beveridge

Jaravee Boonchant

Lea Anne Bramwell

Becky Brewerton

Hannah Burke

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Trichat Cheenglab

Peiyun Chien

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Rosie Davies

Hayley Davis

Manon De Roey

Annabel Dimmock

Amanda Doherty

Louise Duncan

Allison Emrey

Nicole Broch Estrup

Alessandra Fanali

Moa Folke

Alexandra Forsterling

Cara Gainer

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Nicole Garcia

Eleanor Givens

Emma Grechi

Georgia Hall

Lydia Hall

Mina Harigae

Leonie Harm

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Kylie Henry

Esther Henseleit

Maria Hernandez

Alice Hewson

Lauren Holmey

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Lily May Humphreys

Nuria Iturrioz

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Sarah Kemp

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Noora Komulainen

Sara Kouskova

Aline Krauter

Bronte Law

Ilhee Lee

Amelia Lewis

Lucy Li

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Meghan MacLaren

Anna Magnusson

Leona Maguire

Clara Manzalini

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Olivia Mehaffey

Tereza Melecka

Jana Melichova

Kim Metraux

Anais Meyssonnier

Sydnee Michaels

Anne-Charlotte Mora

Azahara Munoz

Nastasia Nadaud

Kristyna Napoleaova

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Chiara Noja

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Yuri Onishi

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Maiken Bing Paulsen

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lisa Pettersson

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Riley Rennell

Louise Ridderstrom

Kiira Riihijarvi

Jessica Ross

Agathe Sauzon

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Sarah Jane Smith

Jennifer Song

Emma Spitz

Madelene Stavnar

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Ellinor Sudow

Ayaka Sugihara

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Gabriella Then

Michele Thomson

Maria Torres

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Bel Wardle

Laura Wearn

Dewi Weber

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Jing Yan

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Liz Young

Arpichaya Yubol

Weiwei Zhang

