Is The Augusta National SubAir System Set To Save The 2024 Masters?

Thunderstorms have delayed the start of the 2024 Masters and are set to cover Augusta National in as much as 1.5 inches of rain, which could significantly change the challenge posed by the iconic venue.

Much of the talk from on the ground in the build-up was about how perfect course conditions were thanks to a run of good weather firming the place up. It raised hopes that an even sterner Augusta lay in wait for the game’s best.

Those hopes were quickly dashed by the early Masters weather forecast, which foretold of adverse weather that was set to sweep over the area on Thursday, which has now arrived.

How much it impacts playing conditions remains to be seen, but Augusta National has a trick up its sleeve in the form of its SubAir system.

It’s probably something those tuning in will hear a bit about amid the day one deluge and it could just come to the rescue over the next four days.

The SubAir system seen at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

A SubAir system regulates moisture levels and provide aeration and heat control, helping to keep grass healthy even when conditions are far from optimal.

SubAir Systems cost around $15,000 per green, with Augusta one of the small number of golf clubs around the world that can afford to have one in play.

It also means it is an invaluable tool when it comes to removing water from the playing surface and drying greens far quicker than they would under normal circumstances. It was heavily used in 2023 when play was suspended multiple times and managed to continue despite constant rain.

The SubAir system is well-used during heavy rain at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the angry skies set to make way for sun from Friday through to end of play on Sunday, the greens could yet be at their devilish best by the time contenders reach the back nine of the final round.

It’s something most will be hoping for as the game’s best all assemble for the first time of the year for what is arguably the sport’s most highly anticipated showdown.