In The Mag: FREE Ultimate Driving Guide, PLUS Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler Exclusives, Ollie On Seve, Nelly Korda Masterclass & More...

A message from the editor:

I first saw Rory McIlroy playing golf in a practice round for The Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2007; an event in which he finished as leading amateur.

I knew he was a promising player, so GM’s Fergus Bisset and I followed the bouncy, floppy-haired youth for a few holes in a group that included Sir Nick Faldo and Scotland’s Richie Ramsay. After seeing him execute some audacious flop shots around the 5th green and then boom a drive 50 yards past his playing partners down ‘Hogan’s Alley’, we agreed we’d had our first sight of a rather special talent. Fifteen years on, and a few haircuts later, Rory has become, and remains, one of the brightest stars in the crowded golfing firmament.

The fans love him for his bold, powerful play and sweet ball-striking, but also because he’s hugely likeable and interesting, as is confirmed by his relaxed and open responses to Garrett Johnston’s questions in an exclusive interview this month.

Rory may have had issues getting across the line in Majors in recent years, but his thrilling final round at Augusta underlined his brilliance. When he’s at his best, there are few, if any, who can match him. If the Northern Irishman’s game clicks like that for a little more of a Major week, he’ll surely add to his tally of wins. I hope so.

(Image credit: Future)

FREE Ultimate Driving Guide

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you’re plagued by an inability to find enough fairways or you struggle to get it out there as far as you know you’re capable of, it’s vital to take action before bad habits turn into a crippling fear of the club that, in theory, should be the most fun to hit. Red Zone, our ultimate driving guide, covers everything from the set-up basics to how to create the optimal launch conditions for your swing. No matter the golfing ailment, there’s a tip or two in here for you.

Rory McIlroy Exclusive

(Image credit: Future)

We sit down with the four-time Major Champion to discuss his golfing philosophy, his career to date and what keeps him motivated. He covers everything from the Miracle at Medinah to his own Major triumphs and tells us why the career grand slam would mean everything to him.

Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We meet the World No.1 and some of those closest to him to discuss his rapid rise to the top of the rankings and his first Major triumph at Augusta National. We hear from his coach and caddie as well as some of those who helped him in his college days to find out what makes the 25-year-old tick.

Nelly Korda's Perfect Practice Routine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olympic Golf Medallist talks us through how she prepares for a round of golf and reveals her top tips for shooting lower scores. Elsewhere in the instruction section our Top 50 Coaches help you with all aspects of the game from tee to green.

The Hottest New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

We feature over 20 pages of new gear and reviews, including a first look at the Skechers 2022 Go Golf range and the Cobra King Forged Tec irons, a group test of the best putters of the year, our GPS/lasers buyers' guide and much more.

An Ode To Pitch & Putt

(Image credit: Future)

Dan Davies has always been a fan of this short form of the game, but for the last year he's taken that devotion to the next level by building his own course in his back garden. He tells us about the project and how important these courses are as a gateway to the game.

Ollie On Seve

(Image credit: Future)

Jose Maria Olazabal tells us about the legendary Ryder Cup partnership he formed with his fellow countryman Seve Ballesteros. He looks back on some of the matches they played and the friendship they shared.

Women In Golf Charter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years on from the publication of the R&A's Women In Golf Charter, launched as part of a drive to increase female participation and employment within the industry, we look at the impact it's had and ask if more work needs to be done.

Golf's Most Unusual Rounds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We consider some of the most improbable rounds in the history of competitive golf, from epic play-offs and monumental comebacks to astonishing displays of folly.

The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: Kevin Markham)

We travel the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to bring you the best places to play. This month includes a feature on one man's quest to play every 18-hole course in Ireland.