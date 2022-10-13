In The Mag: FREE 36-Page Gear Supplement, Learn From The Best On Tour, Will Zalatoris, LIV Golf Special Report & More...

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

When it comes to diversity, golf has struggled with its image over the years. Middle-aged or elderly white men dominating the leather armchairs around the fire at the club remains a go-to representation for many outside of the game. But golf is a sport that’s playable for, and should be accessible to, all. It’s suitable for those of all ages and genders and can be enjoyed by participants with disability.

Some 18 months ago, I made a commitment to broaden our content in Golf Monthly to reflect the inclusivity golf can offer. I wanted us to feature more women’s golf and to focus on golfers from different backgrounds. This issue demonstrates that we’ve made great strides to showcase and celebrate golfers from a far fuller spectrum of life, and I’m extremely proud of that.

This month, Dan Davies profiles the exceptional Kipp Popert, one of the very best golfers in the world with a disability. Kipp was born with a form of cerebral palsy and has come through a series of difficult surgeries, displaying huge mental and physical fortitude to excel in the game.

Also in the issue is a superb feature with the founder of Black British Golfers, Ray Nyabola. Ray talked to Mark Townsend about his desire to change the perception of golf within the black community and bring more black golfers into the sport. He is encouraging more men, women and juniors in the black community to see golf as not only a viable but also a desirable activity.

We also chat to Iona Stephen, who has been an inspiring figure in women’s golf in recent years. Iona has demonstrated her exceptional playing ability and, as a presenter and ambassador for the game, she has achieved a huge amount in a very short space of time.

Here at Golf Monthly, we’ll continue to strive to appeal to, and provide content for, every single golfer. The golfing world is a vast one in which there’s space for all, and all are welcome.

(Image credit: Future)

FREE Gear Magazine

(Image credit: Future)

The market for golf products is overflowing with new innovations and exciting ideas that are aimed at giving golfers of all abilities a better chance to play their best more often. The Edge supplement is a collection of products we believe will give you the upper hand over your opponents and the golf course. We all have goals, whether it’s winning a competition or breaking 90 for the first time, and perhaps the solution lies within these pages.

Learn From The Best!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What would the complete golfer look like? If you could combine Rory McIlroy’s driving, Justin Thomas’ wedge play, Matt Fitzpatrick’s scrambling skills and Cameron Smith’s putting, you’d have quite the player. These Major winners don’t have many weaknesses – certainly not huge ones – but, as the stats show, they often excel in a particular area of the game. We asked Top 50 Coach Norman Marshall to analyse six of the world’s best players. What is it about their technique that helps to make them so successful? More importantly, what can you learn from them and then take to the practice range to improve your own game?

Special Report: LIV Golf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The emergence of LIV Golf has shaken men’s professional golf to its core. Fergus Bisset looks at where it came from and what it means for the future of the sport…

Will Zalatoris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris has risen swiftly to golfing prominence, but the polite and humble American has managed to do it while flying slightly under the radar.

Black British Golfers

(Image credit: Future)

Ray Nyabola, the founder of Black British Golfers, is changing the face of the game. He tells us about the organisation’s aims and his love for the sport.

Kipp Popert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kipp Popert tells Dan Davies about his remarkable rise to the top of the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability.

Iona Stephen

(Image credit: Future)

We chat to Iona Stephen about her playing career, how the women’s game might prosper and working predominantly in a man’s world.

The Hottest New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

We feature 16 pages of gear, including a first look at the Mizuno JPX923 irons and Ping 2023 putters, plus reviews of the new Titleist TSR drivers and much more.

The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: Future)

We travel the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find the best courses you can play. This month we visit Malone in Northern Ireland, take a tour of Hampshire and look at the best George Lowe designs.