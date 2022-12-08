In The Mag: FREE 2023 Calendar, Nick Dougherty Masterclass, Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi, Billy Horschel, Christmas Gift Guide & More...

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

I’m a great fan of technology and innovation within the game of golf. I’m always excited to hear about the latest advances, whether they’re in equipment, technique and instruction or course agronomy. Golf’s ongoing evolution is essential for the sport to continue to appeal to new generations of players.

It’s also good to remember the bare bones of golf though, the beauty of the game itself. I was thinking that while reading Fergus Bisset’s excellent feature on playing the original 12-hole Open Championship course at Prestwick, using a set of hickory-shafted clubs (you’ll find it on page 42). The club recreated the original layout to celebrate the 150th Open and Fergus brilliantly describes the feeling of playing the game in a purer, simpler form.

The Prestwick piece made me think about just how far golf has come since those early pioneers strode the links with a bundle of ‘mashies’ and ‘niblicks’. The equipment was rather less than forgiving and the ground conditions a far cry from the pristine surfaces we enjoy at even the lesser-ranked courses today.

Has any other sport evolved so far as golf in the last 150 years? Not only has the equipment we use transformed the game and made it accessible and enjoyable for players of all ages and abilities, but also the surfaces over which we play have gone from rough and unpredictable to smooth and true. In order to appreciate just how amazing the ongoing technological advances are in each element of golf, it’s important we take the odd admiring look backwards from time to time.

FREE 2023 Calendar

Plan your golfing year with our FREE 2023 Golf Monthly calendar featuring stunning images from around the world. Renowned photographer Kevin Murray has had another busy year and he's hand-picked some of his favourite snaps to brighten any wall and see you through the next 12 months.

Nick Dougherty Masterclass

The great thing about golf is that anyone can play, from old to young and from total beginner to old-hand. While golfers come in many forms, all have one thing in common – a desire to improve. But with endless, often conflicting advice a mere click away, the journey is rarely easy. Here, TaylorMade ambassador Nick Dougherty sets out to simplify things for three Golf Monthly readers. No matter what level you’re playing at, Nick’s simple tips could well do the same for you.

Ryan Fox Exclusive

With two wins and a string of top-ten finishes, the big-hitting 35-year-old Kiwi has scaled new heights on the DP World Tour in 2022. He tells Michael Weston about what's changed.

Stepping Back In Time

Fergus Bisset travels to Prestwick to play the original 12-hole Open course, laid out to celebrate the 150th running of the event, with hickories…

Amy Boulden

Our instruction section includes all the usual features from our Top 50 Coaches, plus LET star Amy Boulden, who offers some pointers to help you improve your thinking and on-course strategy. We also talk to Billy Horschel about how best to prepare for a round.

Christmas Gift Guide

Looking for some inspiration this year? We’ve got you covered with our recommendations for the kind of golf gifts we’d like to receive.

Guido Migliozzi

The Italian star tells David Facey all about his wonder shot in Paris, his professional journey so far and his dreams for next year.

The Hottest New Gear

We feature 18 pages of gear, including a first look at the TaylorMade P-Series irons and PXG 0211 metalwoods, reviews of the Ping i230 iron and the Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 putter and much more.

The Best Courses You Can Play

We travel the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find the best courses you can play. This month we visit Prince's on the Kent coast, Farnham in Surrey, take a tour of South Yorkshire and more.

Operation: Avoid Double Figures

After a long run of worryingly poor form, Jeremy Ellwood enjoyed a driver-to-putter Ping fitting in his quest to retain a single-figure handicap.