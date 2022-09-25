Guido Migliozzi Stuns Rasmus Hojgaard To Land French Open Title
The Italian came from five back to clinch his third DP World Tour victory
Guido Migliozzi fired a stunning bogey-free 62 to storm past overnight leader Rasmus Hojgaard and clinch the 2022 Cazoo Open de France title.
The Italian hasn't won since 2019 but showed no signs of finish-line fever as he birdied the treacherous 18th at Le Golf National to cap off a momentous day and seal a one-shot victory.
"It's been an incredible day, an explosion of feeling," Migliozzi said. "I played very, very solid today. I was comfortable with my game and it was one of those days. I love to play golf, I love to battle on the golf course and today I received something back from it."
Trailing by five overnight, five straight pars would not have been the start he was hoping for, but he came alive with a run of five consecutive birdies around the turn that vaulted him into contention.
He still had it all to do after Hojgaard followed a birdie at the second with an eagle at the third, but the Dane opened the door with back-to-back bogeys to close out his front nine.
Migliozzi needed no second invitation as he added further gains at 13, 14 and 15 before two laser-like shots into 18 set up a ninth and final birdie that would prove decisive when Hojgaard failed to hole from just off the green to force a playoff.
Step up @guidomigliozzi!!!!He hits this shot into 18 as he looks to post -16. #CazooOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/ifos4jToczSeptember 25, 2022
Amazingly, the Italian began the weekend 13 behind his Danish rival, going 36 holes without dropping a shot as he defied the odds to land his third DP World Tour title and make a welcome return to form following a difficult season that has seen him fall well outside the world's top 100.
"I was trying to be more comfortable on the course. At the start of the weekend I was 13 shots back and then yesterday Rasmus opened the door a little bit and I just kept playing great.
"The main goal I had was to keep my card because I was not playing that great at the start of the season. Then I changed a little bit something and I started playing better.
"I was confident that one day I would return to the winners' circle again. I've worked very hard this season and now here I am with the trophy. It's beautiful."
