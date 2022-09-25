Guido Migliozzi Stuns Rasmus Hojgaard To Land French Open Title

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Guido Migliozzi fired a stunning bogey-free 62 to storm past overnight leader Rasmus Hojgaard and clinch the 2022 Cazoo Open de France title.

The Italian hasn't won since 2019 but showed no signs of finish-line fever as he birdied the treacherous 18th at Le Golf National to cap off a momentous day and seal a one-shot victory.

"It's been an incredible day, an explosion of feeling," Migliozzi said. "I played very, very solid today. I was comfortable with my game and it was one of those days. I love to play golf, I love to battle on the golf course and today I received something back from it."

Trailing by five overnight, five straight pars would not have been the start he was hoping for, but he came alive with a run of five consecutive birdies around the turn that vaulted him into contention.

He still had it all to do after Hojgaard followed a birdie at the second with an eagle at the third, but the Dane opened the door with back-to-back bogeys to close out his front nine.

Migliozzi needed no second invitation as he added further gains at 13, 14 and 15 before two laser-like shots into 18 set up a ninth and final birdie that would prove decisive when Hojgaard failed to hole from just off the green to force a playoff.

Step up @guidomigliozzi!!!!He hits this shot into 18 as he looks to post -16. #CazooOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/ifos4jToczSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Amazingly, the Italian began the weekend 13 behind his Danish rival, going 36 holes without dropping a shot as he defied the odds to land his third DP World Tour title and make a welcome return to form following a difficult season that has seen him fall well outside the world's top 100.

"I was trying to be more comfortable on the course. At the start of the weekend I was 13 shots back and then yesterday Rasmus opened the door a little bit and I just kept playing great.

"The main goal I had was to keep my card because I was not playing that great at the start of the season. Then I changed a little bit something and I started playing better.

"I was confident that one day I would return to the winners' circle again. I've worked very hard this season and now here I am with the trophy. It's beautiful."