A new book, Adventures in Golf by Kevin Murray, has just been published featuring many of Kevin's best golf course photos from his worldwide travels

New Book: Adventures in Golf by Kevin Murray

Over the course of the past 16 years, the pages of Golf Monthly have featured scores of golf course images from world-renowned photographer, Kevin Murray.

Now, for the first time, Kevin has combined hundreds of beautiful, striking images from his extensive library into one 266-page book, Adventures in Golf, printed by Mutual Media and published by Bandit Golf Productions.

It features many of Kevin’s favourite images from the last 16 years as he has travelled his way around the world.

Within its pages you’ll find mesmerising photos of golf courses from North America and Europe to the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the UK. Every photo showcases Kevin’s unique skill for finding just the right angle to make the images leap from the page.

How it all started

But it might never have happened, as you will discover when you read Kevin’s accompanying commentary. He found his way into the world of photography by chance as a result of a project between Callaway Golf and St Andrews Links Trust in 2005.

That same year, Kevin undertook his first commission for Golf Monthly, creating stirring images from a decidedly wet day at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club.

Four years later, Kevin became staff photographer for the magazine. No issue since then has gone by without at least one example of his fine work, often many more.

Within the pages of his new book you will not only find hundreds of Kevin’s finest photos, but also his reflections on each shoot. There are tales of troublesome cherry pickers, uncooperative weather and new friends made in countries all around the globe.

Adventures in Golf by Kevin Murray is available via its own exclusive online bookstore at a cost of £50 + p&p.