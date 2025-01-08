‘I’m Happy With My Decision And I Knew That May Have Been A Possibility’ - Abraham Ancer On LIV Golf Major Exemptions And The Presidents Cup
The Fireballs GC star remains positive on his move to LIV Golf and is hopeful that the circuit can receive Major exemptions going into the future
Despite featuring in just one Major championship throughout 2024, Abraham Ancer remains "happy" with his decision to join LIV Golf, as the 33-year-old remains hopeful the League will receive Major exemptions going in to 2025.
Last season, there was reason to think that the men's professional game was, perhaps, becoming more united, with one shred of evidence being shown in the Majors.
At The Masters, for example, LIV's Joaquin Niemann earned a special invite to Augusta National, whilst various players from the circuit were given invitations into the PGA Championship.
However, as of writing, there are still no pathways for those on the LIV Golf League to make it into the Major championships, despite the League possessing a number of the game's biggest names.
Kevin Na has voiced his approval for LIV to receive Major exemptions, with Ancer remaining "hopeful" that changes will also occur in future months.
Speaking in an interview with Golf Monthly, Ancer stated: "We will find out if anything changes (regarding Major exemptions). Do we want to play the Majors? Of course we do. So, hopefully something happens and there’s a bit of a path. I feel like there’s a bunch of (LIV) players who have a chance to win a Major, but we’ll see what happens."
Playing under the Fireballs GC banner, the team's Captain is former Masters winner, Sergio Garcia. However, despite the Spaniard's stature in the game of golf, Garcia was forced to go through both US Open and Open Championship qualifying, failing to get through both times after losing in a seven-man playoff and coming up a shot short in the latter.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“We definitely saw it this past year and you see the hunger in us wanting to play in Majors", explained Ancer, who only qualified for The Open Championship via a playoff at Final Stage Qualifying.
"It’s something that I don’t really try and think about. I’m happy with my decision (to join LIV) and I knew that may have been a possibility, (of not playing Majors) even though I thought there may have been some type of path created some time ago, but it is what it is. So we’ll see what we’ve got and we’ll keep going.”
Away from the Majors, there is still the matter of LIV Golfers not being allowed in PGA Tour sanctioned events. Those tournaments include the Presidents Cup, which sees 12 US players take on 12 International players.
Prior to the tournament in September, it was revealed that individuals from LIV Golf would not feature, despite a lot of former International stars playing in previous iterations. Five of the 12 International players who played at the 2019 Presidents Cup now ply their trade with LIV Golf.
"The Presidents Cup, for me, was a tournament that I will always remember and never forget," admitted Ancer, who claimed 3.5 points from a possible 5 when he made his one and only appearance in 2019.
"You feel things that you just don’t feel anywhere else. You grow up watching that and it was always a dream to make that team and to finally do it and play in Australia, which is one of my favourite countries to play golf, everyone welcomed me and it was a very special week.
"I got to play my childhood hero, Tiger, in the singles, which was pretty surreal. That week taught me a lot about who I was as a golfer and where I needed to get better. To go back to that week would be special and I use it to understand where to get better. That week taught me a lot.”
In 2024, the US Team claimed an 18.5 - 11.5 victory, as they wrapped up a 10th straight Presidents Cup. In the post-round, many wondered whether the likes of Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and Ancer, along with others, would have made the difference.
“It’s easy for me to say, but there’s definitely a lot of Internationals here at LIV that would contribute heavily to the team," explained Ancer. "We have so many really good players, not that the Presidents Cup's International side wasn’t strong, because it was, but you’ve got some guys on LIV that are peaking right now and that are playing some really strong golf and love playing matchplay.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Mizuno Pro T-3 Wedge Review
It looks great but how does the Mizuno Pro T-3 wedge perform? Sam De’Ath finds out by testing it on the golf course
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Mizuno Pro T-1 Wedge Review
Wedge expert Sam De’Ath takes the Mizuno Pro T-1 wedge onto the golf course to see what performance it has to offer around the greens
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Report: Tom McKibbin To Join LIV Golf In ‘Lucrative Multi-Year’ Deal
The 22-year-old is reportedly set to pen a multi-year deal to join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side, just a few months after securing a PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'If You Win A LIV Event, There Are Only 13, You Should Be In All The Majors'
Kevin Na believes anyone who triumphs at a LIV Golf tournament should earn an exemption into each of the subsequent Major championships...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Two-Time Asian Tour Winner Ben Campbell Joins LIV Golf
Two-time Asian Tour winner Ben Campbell has joined Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The LIV Golf Teams Who Still Have Open Spots On Their Rosters
The LIV Golf League moves into its fourth season for 2025 and, with the first event getting underway in early February, some sides are still yet to fill all their spots
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Are LIV Golfers Involved In TGL?
The TGL features 24 of the most recognizable players on the planet but there is a glaring omission with no LIV Golfers present for the two-month long event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Every New LIV Golfer Confirmed For 2025 So Far
There will be a number of new faces in the LIV Golf League this season, with four fresh additions confirmed so far...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team have discussed which particular moment stood out to them
By Matt Cradock Published