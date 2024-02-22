Niemann 'Super Excited' To Receive Special Masters Invite
Joaquin Niemann was "super excited" to get a Masters invite after admitting trying to chase a spot at Augusta National by playing on the Asian Tour
After getting the magical invite from Augusta National, Joaquin Niemann is "super excited" to be heading back to The Masters in April.
The Chilean was struggling to make the field for the first Major of the year thanks to his ranking tumbling since joining LIV Golf, but was one of three special invitees announced.
The 25-year-old has been in great form though, winning the Australian Open in December before shooting 59 and winning the opening LIV Golf event of the season at Mayakoba.
Niemann is teeing it up on the Asian Tour in the International Series Oman as he sought more ranking points to aid his case, but was delighted that in the end he didn't need them to get an invite to The Masters.
“It’s exciting, I was trying to chase that invite so it is nice that they called me yesterday – I am super excited with that news," Niemann said.
"I obviously love that course at Augusta National and it is one of those courses you must be hitting it well off the tee and hitting it long.
"If I keep driving it well, I think it is going to serve me well and I’m looking forward to that week.”
It will be a fifth trip down Magnolia Lane for Niemann, who has followed a missed cut in his Masters debut with improving results of T40, T35 and T16 in his last three visits.
Ahead of The Masters, Niemann will follow-up playing in Oman with LIV Golf events in Jeddah and Hong Kong, along with the International Series in Macau as he prepares for Augusta.
“I’m looking forward for all those next three weeks, they will all give me good preparation for what’s coming next," he said.
"I like my chances and I want to play well. Obviously, I can’t say what’s going to happen, I have to go out there and grind it.”
