‘I’m A Bit Of A Zombie Right Now’ - Bryson DeChambeau In Contention At LIV Golf Nashville After US Open Win

Bryson DeChambeau admits he was a little surprised by how well he played in the first round of LIV Golf Nashville after a whirlwind few days following his US Open win left him feeling like a “zombie”.

The 30-year-old has been on something of a victory tour after claiming his second US Open title at Pinehurst No.2. From making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York, to spending time with fans in downtown Nashville, the American continued his quest to allow as many fans as possible to touch his trophy.

Despite his packed schedule, DeChambeau was able to keep up with his LIV colleagues at The Grove, carding a four-under 67 to stay within three strokes of leader, Abraham Ancer, after round one.

Like he did at Pinehurst, he said he was once again able to feed off the crowd’s energy: “I'm a bit of a zombie right now. Luckily the crowd has given me a lot of energy. Very gracious to have that happen, and man, they're just pushing me forward. I can't thank them enough. It's so cool to see the support out there.”

DeChambeau, who fired off six birdies and two bogeys in his first round, said he was “a little” surprised to be sitting in fourth after his tiring week.

“I didn't know how well I'd do today, but I know my game is in a really good spot. I'm putting well, hitting my irons really well, driving it solid, and yeah, I gave myself a lot of good chances today, and albeit I didn't finish off the way I wanted to, it is what it is. I've got a great opportunity these next few days, and that's what I'm excited about.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there were moments when he started to lose focus on the course, DeChambeau said he managed to battle through it and stay in the round.

“There were a few moments where I was over some putts and it was pretty quiet and I was losing focus. My head was starting to bob a little bit. I'm like, come on, come on. I started looking around the crowd and seeing how many people were there, and I'm like, I've got to go.

“It was really fun to get back in that mindset and focus super hard, but there were a few moments out there for sure.” But regardless of how he is feeling this week, he said he wouldn’t trade it for the world: “It's the greatest time of my life.”

Ancer will take a one-stroke lead into the second round after a bogey-free, seven-under 64, with Tyrrell Hatton a shot back in second and John Catlin at five-under in third.

Eugenio Chacarra, Sebastian Munoz and Sam Horsfield are tied at four-under with DeChambeau.