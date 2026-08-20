Rory McIlroy has questioned what value returning LIV Golfers would bring back to the PGA Tour and warned Jon Rahm and others they may face a "tough, tough road" back to the US circuit.

The six-time Major winner was speaking to media ahead of the BMW Championship following a busy stretch of LIV Golf news, following the league's new 'lead investor' and uncertainty over Jon Rahm's future.

McIlroy, who has arguably been LIV's biggest critic since the rival league was formed in 2022, had lots to say on its immediate future and the possibility of some of its star players making their way back to the PGA Tour.

"I would argue, have they brought value to LIV? You know? I think the PGA Tour's in a really good spot," he responded when asked whether returning LIV players would bring value to the Tour.

It was a contrast to what Scottie Scheffler had previously told media just before him on Wednesday afternoon, with the World No.1 sounding excited about potentially competing against some of LIV's best players again.

"Yeah, I think, like, when we talk about the best players, you know, LIV has a few players that are really good. I think the depth that we have on our Tour is bit unmatched, but I think when you look at the higher levels of LIV Golf there's definitely some players that would provide a lot of value to the Tour, and guys that I love competing against as well," Scheffler said.

"So I think going forward there obviously has to be, I think, some sort of penalties. What those are, I'll let Rolapp and all those guys figure it out. We have great leadership within the Tour now.

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"But I think having those guys come back and competing with whatever happens with LIV, whether those guys want to leave, I mean, you got to ask them.

"But I think for me being able to compete against the best players in the world there's certainly some guys on that tour that can compete out here and I look forward to the chance to compete with them more often."

Rory was asked about LIV players returning to the PGA Tour and the value they could bring.His answer..... pic.twitter.com/EjZvmbqYFbAugust 19, 2026

LIV's future remains uncertain despite the new investor, as Jon Rahm leaving and others like Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann following him out of the door could be tough to recover from.

McIlroy, who has previously stated he 'hates' LIV, admits he would take no satisfaction in the tour folding.

"It's a hard one. Like, I think I feel like I've kept my position consistent that LIV has never been a good thing for the game," he said.

"So, and whatever [LIV] 2.0 looks like, if it even happens, you know, they say they're trying to be more collaborative and all that. But this is the best platform for the top professional golfers in the world.

"Yeah, were there some things at the start of LIV that the PGA Tour could have done better? Sure.

"But I think that, you know, the guys that went, or you think back to the start with, like, say, Phil was unhappy with some stuff or whatever it was. Like, surely that just warranted a conversation instead of blowing the entire professional game up and doing something else.

"So I don't take any personal satisfaction of people like losing jobs. Like that doesn't seem right.

"I've always felt like this is the best place to play professional golf. And I'm pretty sure if the PGA Tour were handed $6 billion it would have done a better job with it."

'It's going to be a tough, tough road back'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite admitting there was a genuine possibility of LIV 2.0 not coming to fruition, the World No.2 also warned its top stars they could face a "tough, tough road" back to the US circuit.

"Eventually, yeah, maybe. I mean, look, eventually they will," he responded when asked on the possibility of Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau someday returning.

"I'm not part of these discussions, but I'm pretty sure they're not going to be welcomed back straight away.

"If they were offered this returning member program back in February, the one that Brooks took, then, yeah, maybe. But that has sort of come and gone.

"And I think it was said at the time that the deal that they might get going forward, if they do decide to come back, isn't going to be as good as the one that Brooks got.

"So, yeah, I would say it's going to be a tough, tough road back."