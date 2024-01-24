Ian Poulter To Put 2006 Fairway Wood Back In The Bag For LIV Golf Opener

Ian Poulter is set to put an old faithful back in the bag in next week's LIV Golf League opener.

The Englishman revealed on social media that he had been testing his old Titleist 906F2 fairway wood, which dates back to 2006, and pledged to put it back in play after falling in love with it again during a practice session.

Poulter says he used it from 2009-2011 and tasted victory several times with it during a golden spell where he won the WGC-Match Play, Volvo World Match Play, Hong Kong Open and Singapore Open.

Poulter seen hitting the 906F 5 wood during the 2010 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Sometimes you have to go back and find the clubs you simply loved. I’ve been looking for a 240 - 245 carry. My old 906F2 @titleist was that once. Pulled it out and OMG it’s incredible. Coming back to play. Can’t wait to bring her back. Old is good sometimes," he wrote on Instagram.

"It has some battle wounds but she has also holds great memories. I won several events with it. Let’s hope we can again."

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) A photo posted by on

The 906 fairways have somewhat of a cult status among golfers of a certain age, with the line proving very popular both at club and tour level.

Another notable pro to have used a 906F for some time is Rory McIlroy, who still had one in the bag in 2012 and used it in both of his first two Major wins at the 2011 US Open and 2012 PGA Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who enjoys an older fairway wood model is Ian Poulter's Majesticks GC LIV Golf teammate Henrik Stenson, who, up until last year at least, was still using the 2008 Callaway Diablo Octane fairway.

Poulter and Stenson, along with their teammates Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield, make their first starts of 2024 next week in Mexico in LIV Golf's season opener. The Majesticks team finished 11th last year.