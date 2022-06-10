Ian Poulter To Appeal PGA Tour Ban
The Englishman says the PGA Tour bans for LIV Golf players "makes no sense"
Ian Poulter says he will lodge an appeal after being suspended by the PGA Tour along with every current and future LIV Golf player.
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series teed off yesterday, with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan releasing an email to all players just half an hour after the action started at the Centurion Club.
"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you," Monahan's letter read. "That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."
“I will appeal for sure,” Ian Poulter said, revealing he had not resigned his membership. “It makes no sense, given how I have played the game of golf for all this time. I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different.
"I am committed to playing around the world like I have done for so many years so it is a shame if they view this as different. Of course it’s going to be sad, when you feel you haven’t done anything wrong and want to promote the game of golf. It’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”
Poulter has played on the PGA Tour almost full time for the past 15 years. He made the move to Orlando, Florida to further his PGA Tour career and has won three times and $28m on the US circuit.
Intriguingly, none of the Europeans have resigned membership with the DP World Tour and are still hoping to play in the Ryder Cup. LIV Golf players Poulter, Westwood, Garcia and McDowell are all potential future Ryder Cup captains.
