'I Wouldn't Have Said That A Year Ago But It Is The Better End Of The Bargain' - Brandel Chamblee Says PGA Tour Has To Do PIF Deal

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee says the PGA Tour has no option but to do a deal with the Saudi PIF sooner rather than later.

Chamblee has been one of the fiercest critics of LIV Golf and the Saudi regime that funds Greg Norman's team golf tour.

The former PGA Tour player is not happy with the motives behind the Saudi move into golf, but in similar fashion to Rory McIlroy now accepts that a deal is the best way forward.

There's no doubting the entire situation has been handled badly, with Jay Monahan not exactly coming out of the saga with flying colours, and Chamblee feels the PGA Tour is now backed into a corner.

Although a $3billion deal with Strategic Sports Group has been done, leading the likes of Tiger Woods to feel that they don't really need PIF investment, Chamblee agrees with McIlroy's stance that a deal needs doing quickly.

Chamblee points to the unlimited funds the PIF can call upon and continued poaching of top players that will only serve to weaken the PGA Tour - so investing those funds to use with rather than against them is preferred.

It's obviously not a conclusion Chamblee relishes given his opposition to LIV Golf and the Saudis, but one he feels is best for the PGA Tour.

"The PGA Tour is in this pickle like it or not, but, do you want to compete with someone who's not gonna go away, who can outspend you?" Chamblee said on Golf Channel in a clip shared on social media.

"Every move they make that makes their Tour better deletes your Tour and causes more division within the Tour.

"So the time is now, to Rory's point about making a deal, I wouldn't have said that a year ago...but it is the better end of the bargain."

McIlroy made the point as he revealed a new role he'll play in the PGA Tour talks with the PIF, serving on a subcommittee alongside Tiger Woods and Adam Scott that will hold direct talks over a deal.

It's thought a sticking point is the different stances on playing more big events globally, while reintegrating LIV golfers back into the fold is also a bone of contention.

Compromises will be needed though if a deal is to move forward, even if both parties have aspects of it that they don't like.

Chamblee for one has proved that - with him accepting that this deal needs to be struck even while still visibly not a fan of the PGA Tour doing business with the Saudi PIF.