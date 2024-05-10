Rory McIlroy Denies Tiger Woods Fallout And Explains New PGA Tour Role
Rory McIlroy explained his new role in PGA Tour talks with the PIF, while insisting there's "no strain" on his relationship with Tiger Woods despite the fact they "see the future of golf a little bit differently"
After much chatter the last couple of days, Rory McIlroy has cleared a few things up with regards to his new role in the PGA Tour talks with the Saudi PIF, and his relationship with Tiger Woods.
McIlroy did not get a place back on the PGA Tour Policy Board after resigning last year after being asked to jump back in by Webb Simpson - but for procedural reasons that was not possible.
The Northern Irishman remains a strong voice in proceedings though, saying he's sitting on a new PGA Tour Enterprises' Transaction Subcommittee in talks with the PIF, alongside Woods and Adam Scott.
And while McIlroy admitted that he and Woods "see the future of golf a bit differently" he insists there is "no strain" on their relationship.
After previously saying there was a "subset" of the Policy Board that didn't want him back, McIlroy has changed his stance somewhat.
"I don't necessarily think or believe that people didn't want me involved, it was more just the process of how I could get involved again," he said after his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, before explaining his new role.
"I'm involved in the transaction committee and that's basically to try to get this deal done with PIF," he said.
"I feel like I've got good relationships on both sides there and hopefully I can bring something to the table and try to, yeah, provide some insight and value and see if we can get this thing done.
"I've already had calls with that group. I had a really good hour and a half Zoom with those guys on Sunday, we went through a 150-page doc about the future product model and everything."
Rory McIlroy details his involvement in the Transaction Subcommittee for PGA TOUR-PIF negotiations. pic.twitter.com/fgubkMO8HCMay 10, 2024
McIlroy has no voting rights as he's not on the board, but still feels he can use his position to help eventually sort out the mess men's pro golf currently finds itself in.
"I'm not on the board, but I'm in some way involved in that transaction committee. I don't have a vote so I don't, you know, I don't have I guess a meaningful say in what happens in the future.
"But at least I can, I feel like I can be helpful on that committee, and that was sort of a compromise for I guess not getting a board seat."
No strain on Tiger friendship
Reports had suggested that Woods was in fact one of the board members blocking McIlroy's return, but they have largely been dismissed now that the process issues have been revealed.
It's clear though that the 15-time Major champion and his friend see the future of golf differently - with McIlroy feeling a more global approach is the way forward and Woods backing more of an America-first approach that the current PGA Tour operates on.
McIlroy, though, insists that having a different view does not mean that their friendship has been damaged
"I would say, I mean, I think friends can have disagreements or not see things - I guess not - not see eye to eye on things but have disagreements on things. I think that's fine," said McIlroy.
"But no, I wouldn't say - we had a really good talk last Friday for 45 minutes just about a lot of different things.
"No, there's no strain there. I think we might see the future of golf a little bit differently, but I don't think that should place any strain on a relationship or on a friendship."
