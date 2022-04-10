'I Was So Proud To See Him Again' - Harmon Reveals Following Woods' Return

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods, when coached by Butch Harmon, produced arguably the most dominant period of golf through the late 90s - early 2000s, with Tiger claiming multiple shot victories in not only PGA Tour events, but also Majors!

In the 10-year period that they worked together before splitting in 2004, Tiger secured an incredible eight Major titles. At Augusta National though, and the 2022 Masters, the two reunited, with Tiger making his first competitive start since his serious car crash just 14 months ago. During the meet, Harmon revealed how proud he was to see Tiger feature in tournament play again.

Harmon, Woods and Dustin Johnson chat before the 2018 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after Tiger's final round performance, Harmon revealed: "Tiger and I, we talk every now and then, but I have been off Tour for a while but, what I told him, was how proud I was to able to see him (play this week)."

The 78-year-old went on to add: "We had a lot of good times together, a great 10 years, I can tell you that. I think what he has been through in his life has humbled him really, to be honest with you. He's a dad now with two great kids and we've seen him a lot. His daughter gave a fabulous speech at the Hall of Fame introduction. It was an honour to see him attempt to go (following final round conclusion at Augusta National)."

After a one-under-par first round, Tiger produced a two-over-par 74 as he comfortably made the cut at The Masters. However, on Saturday, he produced his worse ever performance at the tournament in 93 rounds, with a six-over-par 78, dropping him down the leaderboard.

In his final round at Augusta National, Tiger would repeat his round of 78, with the 46-year-old in visible discomfort, which suggested that he has still not fully recovered from his serious car crash in February 2021 (opens in new tab), that led to his right leg almost being amputated.

Woods and Harmon prior to the 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his final round, Tiger confirmed that he will be playing at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July (opens in new tab) though, with the 15-time Major winner stating: “I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it. It’s my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there and even just being a part of the Champions Dinner is really neat. I got to attend my first one in '05 and it was pretty neat to be a part of it."