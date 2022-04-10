'I Was So Proud To See Him Again' - Harmon Reveals Following Woods' Return
Harmon coached Woods to eight Major titles, with the duo still in contact despite splitting many years ago
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods, when coached by Butch Harmon, produced arguably the most dominant period of golf through the late 90s - early 2000s, with Tiger claiming multiple shot victories in not only PGA Tour events, but also Majors!
In the 10-year period that they worked together before splitting in 2004, Tiger secured an incredible eight Major titles. At Augusta National though, and the 2022 Masters, the two reunited, with Tiger making his first competitive start since his serious car crash just 14 months ago. During the meet, Harmon revealed how proud he was to see Tiger feature in tournament play again.
Speaking after Tiger's final round performance, Harmon revealed: "Tiger and I, we talk every now and then, but I have been off Tour for a while but, what I told him, was how proud I was to able to see him (play this week)."
The 78-year-old went on to add: "We had a lot of good times together, a great 10 years, I can tell you that. I think what he has been through in his life has humbled him really, to be honest with you. He's a dad now with two great kids and we've seen him a lot. His daughter gave a fabulous speech at the Hall of Fame introduction. It was an honour to see him attempt to go (following final round conclusion at Augusta National)."
After a one-under-par first round, Tiger produced a two-over-par 74 as he comfortably made the cut at The Masters. However, on Saturday, he produced his worse ever performance at the tournament in 93 rounds, with a six-over-par 78, dropping him down the leaderboard.
In his final round at Augusta National, Tiger would repeat his round of 78, with the 46-year-old in visible discomfort, which suggested that he has still not fully recovered from his serious car crash in February 2021 (opens in new tab), that led to his right leg almost being amputated.
Following his final round, Tiger confirmed that he will be playing at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July (opens in new tab) though, with the 15-time Major winner stating: “I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it. It’s my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there and even just being a part of the Champions Dinner is really neat. I got to attend my first one in '05 and it was pretty neat to be a part of it."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
"It's My Favourite Course In The World" - Tiger Woods On St. Andrews
Speaking after the 2022 Masters, Tiger said that the Old Course at St. Andrews was his favourite course in the world
By Dan Parker • Published
-
'Words Can't Describe It' - Tiger Woods After Masters Standing Ovation
The 15-time Major winner received a stunning reception when walking up to the 18th green on Sunday at The Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'Words Can't Describe It' - Tiger Woods After Masters Standing Ovation
The 15-time Major winner received a stunning reception when walking up to the 18th green on Sunday at The Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'I Will Be There For St Andrews' - Tiger Woods To Play 150th Open Championship
The 15-time Major winner confirmed he'll play the 150th Open at St Andrews in July
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Harry Kane Attends The Masters 24 Hours After Leading Spurs To Premier League Victory
The Englishman backed Cameron Smith to win The Masters in the Sky Sports studio
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Finds Water After Overruling Caddie
On the 11th hole at Augusta National, Hatton had a slight disagreement with his caddie, before finding the pond
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Masters Rules Incident - Why Was Scottie Scheffler Allowed To Change His Ball?
Scottie Scheffler was forced to take a drop at the last hole at Augusta National, with some viewers curious as to why the number on the ball had changed
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
ESPN Announce Record Viewing Figures Following Tiger's Return
Thanks to Tiger Woods' return, ESPN saw a 21% increase in viewing figures on Thursday and 31% on Friday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Masters Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National Final Round
The final round of the 2022 Masters is here, follow all the latest action including the latest scores and leaderboard
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
The Masters Weather Forecast 2022
We could be in for a colder and wetter Augusta National this year...
By Sam Tremlett • Published