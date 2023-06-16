'I Want To Do That For Her' - Clark Draws Inspiration From Mom Whilst In US Open Contention
Wyndham Clark fired rounds of 64 and 67 to sit just a few shots back of the lead at LACC
Wyndham Clark has been enjoying his best year to date on the PGA Tour in 2023, with the American claiming the Wells Fargo Championship by a comfortable four shots in May.
What's more, Clark has backed up his victory with a superb performance in the US Open which sees him currently in contention at Los Angeles Country Club, with the 29-year-old sat at nine-under-par heading into the weekend. However, following his rounds of 64 and 67, Clark was slightly emotional during his press conference after the second day, stating that his mother, who sadly passed away 10 years ago, has played a huge part in shaping in his career.
Speaking after his round on Friday, Clark stated: "It's very important. So my mom passed away. It's been about 10 years now, and when she was sick and I was in college and she told me, she's like, hey, play big. Play for something bigger than yourself.
"You have a platform to either witness or help or be a role model for so many people. And I've taken that to heart. So when I'm out there playing, I want to do that for her. I want to show everyone the person I am and how much joy I have out there playing and hope I can inspire people to want to be like me and be better than me."
He then went on to add: "I was walking down yesterday and I kind of was just smiling as I was playing well, and I go, man, I wish you could be here, mom, because it's a dream come true to be doing this at the highest level in front of friends and family that are out here. Yeah, I wish she could be here. But I know she's proud of me, and she's made a huge impact on my life. I am who I am today because of her. She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter.
"So when things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going. Yeah, I mean, I'm getting a little choked up. She's everything, and I miss her, and everything I do out here is a lot for her."
Clark's best performance at a Major tournament is a tie for 75th at the PGA Championship in 2021, with the American missing the cut in four of his six Major appearances.
At Los Angeles Country Club, he fired a first round 64, before a bogey at the fourth on Friday, was followed by four birdies in an eight hole stretch which vaulted him up the leaderboard. Currently, he sits one shot clear of Rory McIlroy (-7), who also carded a round of 67 as he looks for his first Major title in almost 10 years.
