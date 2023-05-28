'I Think It's A Good Move' - Tour Pro Defends Michael Block PGA Tour Invites

Michael Block has arguably been the flavour of the month, especially since his incredible PGA Championship performance. Since his hole-in-one and 15th place finish, the club professional has secured a number of invites to PGA Tour events and, somewhat, changed his life.

However, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the 46-year-old couldn't replicate his heroics from Oak Hill, as Block finished dead last following rounds of 81 and 74. This led some on social media to question the invites handed out to him but, in one tweet, Tour player, Scott Hend has jumped to the defence of Block.

In the original tweet, one user writes: "Michael Block didn't shoot 58 or 59 today... I'm surprised. I expect he must be. I wonder if RBC still thinks giving him a sponsor invite to their Canada event was a sensible decision?" This caused some reaction from the 10-time Asian Tour winner, with Hend firing back a response.

Replying to the user's tweet, the Australian wrote: "I think it's a good move. He played gr8 at the PGA, represented the PGA of America Players well. Give him his time in the sun. It doesn't last that long. Will also bring more attention to the event, this is what invites are all about, bringing attention."

In response to Hend, another user tweeted: "Agree but they need to dial back a little bit on his coverage in the next event. Let the man breathe. I want him to do well but his comments were ridiculous. Had a great week at the PGA but he found out at Colonial there is a big difference between a club pro and a touring pro." Again, the 49-year-old responded, commenting: "Correct, yet the invite brings more to the Tournament than say.... a college player. So the Tournament would love that publicity."

Following his performance at Oak Hill, Block received an invite into the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the American also earning a spot in the RBC Canadian Open that gets underway on the 8th June.

Block, who secured the biggest paycheck of his career in Rochester, is the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California and currently charges $125 for a one hour golf lesson. Following his run at the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab, he will want another big result at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto.