'I Think It's A Good Move' - Tour Pro Defends Michael Block PGA Tour Invites
Scott Hend jumped to the defence of the club professional, after some questioned Block's invites following a poor Charles Schwab Challenge showing
Michael Block has arguably been the flavour of the month, especially since his incredible PGA Championship performance. Since his hole-in-one and 15th place finish, the club professional has secured a number of invites to PGA Tour events and, somewhat, changed his life.
However, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the 46-year-old couldn't replicate his heroics from Oak Hill, as Block finished dead last following rounds of 81 and 74. This led some on social media to question the invites handed out to him but, in one tweet, Tour player, Scott Hend has jumped to the defence of Block.
I think its a good move. He played gr8 at the PGA, represented the PGA of America Players well. Give him.his time in the sun. It doesn't last that long. Will also bring more attention to the event, this is what invites are all about, bringing attention.May 27, 2023
In the original tweet, one user writes: "Michael Block didn't shoot 58 or 59 today... I'm surprised. I expect he must be. I wonder if RBC still thinks giving him a sponsor invite to their Canada event was a sensible decision?" This caused some reaction from the 10-time Asian Tour winner, with Hend firing back a response.
Replying to the user's tweet, the Australian wrote: "I think it's a good move. He played gr8 at the PGA, represented the PGA of America Players well. Give him his time in the sun. It doesn't last that long. Will also bring more attention to the event, this is what invites are all about, bringing attention."
In response to Hend, another user tweeted: "Agree but they need to dial back a little bit on his coverage in the next event. Let the man breathe. I want him to do well but his comments were ridiculous. Had a great week at the PGA but he found out at Colonial there is a big difference between a club pro and a touring pro." Again, the 49-year-old responded, commenting: "Correct, yet the invite brings more to the Tournament than say.... a college player. So the Tournament would love that publicity."
Correct, yet the invite brings more to the Tournament then say.... a college player. So the Tournament would love that publicity.May 27, 2023
Following his performance at Oak Hill, Block received an invite into the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the American also earning a spot in the RBC Canadian Open that gets underway on the 8th June.
Block, who secured the biggest paycheck of his career in Rochester, is the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California and currently charges $125 for a one hour golf lesson. Following his run at the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab, he will want another big result at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Matteo Manassero Returns To Winning Ways At Challenge Tour Event
Manassero secured a one shot victory at the Copenhagen Challenge to claim his first win in three years
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge gets underway on Sunday morning from Fort Worth, Texas. Trent Pruitt breaks down the Sunday finale from a betting perspective and narrows in on his top two wagers.
By Trent Pruitt • Published