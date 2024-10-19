'I Have Watched The First Swing In This Video 50 Times' - Max Homa Reacts To Angel Hidalgo's Crazy Golf Swings

A video of Angel Hidalgo's swings have been causing reaction on social media, with even multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, reacting to them!

At the Open de Espana, Angel Hidalgo rose to prominence as the 26-year-old not only defeated Jon Rahm in a playoff, but secured his first ever DP World Tour title on home soil.

That week, the Spaniard caught the eye of many, with his flamboyant golf swings garnering plenty of attention on social media. Now, with the DP World Tour back in Hidalgo's home country, it's his swing video that is doing the rounds on social media, with even his fellow pros reacting to it!

In response to the the video posted by the DP World Tour, Max Homa wrote: "I have watched the first swing in this video 50 times", with the swing in question seeing Hidalgo cranking a wedge under a tree and all but collapsing onto his knees before he's even completed the follow-through.

Along with Homa, many users compared Hidalgo's swing to that of fellow Spaniard, Seve Ballesteros, who was famed for producing miraculous moments from the severest of conditions.

As well as Seve comparisons, one user claimed that Hidalgo is "quickly becoming one of the most entertaining players to watch in pro golf", whilst another wrote: "This dude is dynamic and electric to watch."

For the first two days of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Hidalgo was part of a star-studded group that included Jon Rahm and Rasmus Hojgaard, with Hidalgo carding a two-under 70 on day one and a six-under 66 on Friday.

Sitting eight back of leader, Jorge Campillo, Hidalgo will call on the home support to vault up the leaderboard but, it's safe to say that, in the past few weeks, the DP World Tour winner has gained a lot more followers and fans...

