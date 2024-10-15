Andalucia Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

Following the Open de Espana at the end of September, the DP World Tour heads to the country for the second time within a month for the Andalucia Masters at Sotogrande.

The Back 9 phase of the season has been stacked with many of the biggest events the DP World Tour has to offer and that has been reflected in the increased prize money compared to earlier in the year.

This week’s tournament is no different as a payout of $3.25m is available - the same figure offered at the Omega European Masters, the Open de Espana and the Open de France.

Like those events, the winner will receive prize money of $552,500, with the runner-up set to claim $357,500.

We are now just two events from the DP World Tour Playoffs section of the season, which will mark the end of this year’s Race to Dubai.

With time running out to claim a place in the top 70 of the standings to guarantee involvement in those events, the jostling for position is arguably as big an incentive as the prize money this week. There are 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available here.

Some are also competing for a PGA Tour card at the end of the season, with the top 10 not already exempt earning their place on the lucrative US-based circuit, while for those lower down the standings, finishing in the top 110 ensures a DP World Tour card for next season.

Below is the prize money payout for the Andalucia Masters.

Andalucia Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The Andalucia Masters?

The biggest name in the field is undoubtedly LIV Golf player Jon Rahm, who wrapped up a brilliant maiden season in the League by winning the Individual Championship and an $18m bonus.

Following that, his attention turned to the DP World Tour to ensure he played in enough of its events to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

This week’s tournament completes his minimum obligation for the season, and he’ll be hoping to claim his first victory at the event.

He missed out in a playoff to Angel Hidalgo in the Open de Espana, so he’ll be determined to go one better this week.

Hidalgo also plays, while others hoping to excel in their homeland include Adrian Otaegui, who won the event in 2022, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nacho Elvira and Pablo Larrazabal and Rahm’s fellow LIV golfers David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.

Rolex Series winners Thorbjorn Olesen and Victor Perez also play, along with Niklas Norgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard and Matteo Manassero, who have each won DP World Tour events this season.

Dan Bradbury, who won last week’s Open de France, is also in the field.

Where Is The Andalucia Masters? The event is played at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in the south of Spain. It was the first course in Europe to be designed by acclaimed course architect Robert Trent Jones.