Andalucia Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Players compete for an eye-catching purse as the battle for a place in the DP World Tour Playoffs intensifies
Following the Open de Espana at the end of September, the DP World Tour heads to the country for the second time within a month for the Andalucia Masters at Sotogrande.
The Back 9 phase of the season has been stacked with many of the biggest events the DP World Tour has to offer and that has been reflected in the increased prize money compared to earlier in the year.
This week’s tournament is no different as a payout of $3.25m is available - the same figure offered at the Omega European Masters, the Open de Espana and the Open de France.
Like those events, the winner will receive prize money of $552,500, with the runner-up set to claim $357,500.
We are now just two events from the DP World Tour Playoffs section of the season, which will mark the end of this year’s Race to Dubai.
With time running out to claim a place in the top 70 of the standings to guarantee involvement in those events, the jostling for position is arguably as big an incentive as the prize money this week. There are 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available here.
Some are also competing for a PGA Tour card at the end of the season, with the top 10 not already exempt earning their place on the lucrative US-based circuit, while for those lower down the standings, finishing in the top 110 ensures a DP World Tour card for next season.
Below is the prize money payout for the Andalucia Masters.
Andalucia Masters Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Who Are The Star Names In The Andalucia Masters?
The biggest name in the field is undoubtedly LIV Golf player Jon Rahm, who wrapped up a brilliant maiden season in the League by winning the Individual Championship and an $18m bonus.
Following that, his attention turned to the DP World Tour to ensure he played in enough of its events to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
This week’s tournament completes his minimum obligation for the season, and he’ll be hoping to claim his first victory at the event.
He missed out in a playoff to Angel Hidalgo in the Open de Espana, so he’ll be determined to go one better this week.
Hidalgo also plays, while others hoping to excel in their homeland include Adrian Otaegui, who won the event in 2022, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nacho Elvira and Pablo Larrazabal and Rahm’s fellow LIV golfers David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.
Rolex Series winners Thorbjorn Olesen and Victor Perez also play, along with Niklas Norgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard and Matteo Manassero, who have each won DP World Tour events this season.
Dan Bradbury, who won last week’s Open de France, is also in the field.
Where Is The Andalucia Masters?
The event is played at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in the south of Spain. It was the first course in Europe to be designed by acclaimed course architect Robert Trent Jones.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Andalucia Masters?
In keeping with other Back 9 events of the season, there is more at stake than in many other DP World Tour events, with $3.25m available. The winner will earn of $552,500, with the runner-up set to claim $357,500.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
