'I Have No Regrets' - Cameron Smith On LIV Golf Move

Cameron Smith has arguably been the biggest signing to join LIV Golf over the past few months, with the current Champion Golfer of the Year and Players Champion signing on for a reported $140 million.

Following the finale of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral, Smith will be heading to Australia for the Fortinet PGA championship and Australian Open, before the Saudi-backed series gets underway early next year. On the back of the Team Championship, the 29-year-old has stated that he has "no regrets" about joining LIV Golf.

LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, with Smith following his victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was first hinted that Smith would be joining LIV Golf following his 150th Open Championship triumph, with Smith himself stating that "I'm ready to cop some heat", as he joined the Saudi-backed series just a week or so after.

Smith recently explained that, prior to joining, "I spoke to a lot of good people, my mum and dad, a lot of good friends," before adding "I have absolutely got no regrets. At the start it was definitely scary making a career move like that, it being a fresh tour.

"I think the fans love it a lot which is really important for our sport because it gets a lot of people playing golf. Even if it is just for a whack here or there and having a beer. The more eyes on golf the better."

Dustin Johnson made around $35 million from his first year with LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since joining LIV Golf, the Australian has picked up a lot of cash, with Smith claiming victory on his debut back in September, pocketing $4 million in the process. However, it's been reported that some players' friendships have dwindled since others have jumped to LIV.

The 29-year-old claims that he still remains friends with many golfers on the PGA Tour. Although they may not agree with his decision, they apparently still catch up for a beer and chat.