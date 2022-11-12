'I Have No Regrets' - Cameron Smith On LIV Golf Move
The Australian clarified that he has 'absolutely no regrets' on joining the Saudi-backed series
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Cameron Smith has arguably been the biggest signing to join LIV Golf over the past few months, with the current Champion Golfer of the Year and Players Champion signing on for a reported $140 million.
Following the finale of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral, Smith will be heading to Australia for the Fortinet PGA championship and Australian Open, before the Saudi-backed series gets underway early next year. On the back of the Team Championship, the 29-year-old has stated that he has "no regrets" about joining LIV Golf.
It was first hinted that Smith would be joining LIV Golf following his 150th Open Championship triumph, with Smith himself stating that "I'm ready to cop some heat", as he joined the Saudi-backed series just a week or so after.
Smith recently explained that, prior to joining, "I spoke to a lot of good people, my mum and dad, a lot of good friends," before adding "I have absolutely got no regrets. At the start it was definitely scary making a career move like that, it being a fresh tour.
"I think the fans love it a lot which is really important for our sport because it gets a lot of people playing golf. Even if it is just for a whack here or there and having a beer. The more eyes on golf the better."
Since joining LIV Golf, the Australian has picked up a lot of cash, with Smith claiming victory on his debut back in September, pocketing $4 million in the process. However, it's been reported that some players' friendships have dwindled since others have jumped to LIV.
The 29-year-old claims that he still remains friends with many golfers on the PGA Tour. Although they may not agree with his decision, they apparently still catch up for a beer and chat.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Chiara Noja Defeats Charley Hull In Tense Aramco Team Series Jeddah Playoff
The 16-year-old defeated Hull with a birdie at the second playoff, after carding the round of the day in Jeddah
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Linn Grant To Miss LPGA Season Finale Due To Vaccination Status
Because Grant is not vaccinated against Covid-19, she will consequently miss the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
By Matt Cradock • Published