'I Have Decided To Stay' - Cameron Young Announces That He Won't Be Joining LIV Golf

In the midst of Rory McIlroy's historic win at the FedEx Cup playoffs, there was some breaking news on the LIV Golf front as Cameron Young announced he will not be moving to the Saudi-backed series as he is staying with the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old had been heavily linked to LIV Golf, especially when his surname could have been used as a discount code for the fourth LIV Golf event in Boston at the beginning of September. However, following his final round at the Tour Championship, Young will be staying put on the PGA Tour.

Shortly thereafter asked Cam Young about the pressure to give a definitive yes or no answer. Pretty telling response, in terms of reading his level of commitment to remaining on tour: pic.twitter.com/7HUB3Imj1LAugust 28, 2022 See more

Although he is staying, the American did admit that he was "very interested," with Young stating: "Obviously it's the elephant in the room for everyone. Frankly, throughout the whole process with them (LIV Golf), I was very interested. I think they have a bunch of good ideas and are doing some cool stuff."

He went on to add: "With some kind of changes (to the PGA Tour), that's kind of what really helped me decide to kind of stay and pursue those goals that I have for myself, like making a Presidents Cup team and a Ryder Cup team and winning a Major, when all of that is just uncertain if you go. That's a tough place for me because, you know, I'm very young and there's a lot of factors."

"I mean, frankly, I have decided to stay. So, I don't know, it's a really difficult situation, because it's not really anything anyone wanted to happen. I think it wasn't meant to be this hostile between the two."

Young finished in a tie for 18th as he remains the favourite for Rookie of the Year honours (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Young, some reports have stated that Hideki Matsuyama will stay on with the PGA Tour, although there has yet to be an announcement from the Japanese star.

Recently, six PGA Tour players have been linked to LIV Golf, with Cameron Tringale making the jump after announcing he had given up his PGA Tour membership. Other names linked include Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann, with both reportedly on their way to Boston on the 2nd September.