LIV Golf Discount Codes Reveal Potential New Signings For Boston Event

As the FedEx Cup playoffs conclude this weekend at East Lake, speculation surrounding players who may be jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series have ramped up over the past fortnight.

Now though, have the next batch of signings been accidently revealed? Well, potentially, that's if a recent Twitter post by No Laying Up is to go by! As the page showed a number of current PGA Tour players' names being used as a discount code for the fourth LIV Golf event in Boston at the beginning of September.

It only benefits LIV to have these guys associated with the conversation, and this conflicts with information we've received, but: Probably worth asking Niemann and Cam Young why their names are among the few that work for ticket discounts next week. pic.twitter.com/UMYrCOrEGTAugust 26, 2022 See more

Who are the players in question you may ask? Well, there was Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Cameron Tringale and Harold Varner III, with users being able to type in 'said-surname'25 for a 25% discount. However, not long after No Laying Up's tweet, the codes were deactivated.

During the first three events of the LIV Golf series, players like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na and many others were promoting the fact you could get a discount for LIV Golf tickets by using their surname with a number afterwards, making it possible that the next batch of players have accidently been leaked.

Following the tweet, a number of golf journalists gave their thoughts, with the likes of Handicap 54, who have reported a number of correct LIV Golf moves previously, stating that Tringale, Leishman and Open champion, Smith, will be playing in Boston.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman will go. We have said it before.August 26, 2022 See more

The two big shocks would be Niemann and Young, who were reportedly in the PGA Tour's player meeting at the BMW Championship. According to Jamie Weir, Niemann is still very conflicted and, when asked about a potential move at the Tour Championship, the Chilean stated: "I haven't made my decision yet. Obviously there's some things I’ve got to see first. But I’m not thinking about that right now. I want to finish the playoffs and then see what my decision will be."

It is worth noting that a surname that didn't work for the codes was Hideki Matsuyama, who is reportedly committed to the PGA Tour after being linked for $400 million. The Japanese star would be a huge get for LIV Golf, given the impact he would bring regarding TV deals, sponsorships and publicity.