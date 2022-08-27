LIV Golf Discount Codes Reveal Potential New Signings For Boston Event

In a tweet posted by No Laying Up, seven surnames of current PGA Tour players could be used to grab a discount at LIV Golf's event in Boston

Smith and Leishman walk the fairway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

As the FedEx Cup playoffs conclude this weekend at East Lake, speculation surrounding players who may be jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series have ramped up over the past fortnight.

Now though, have the next batch of signings been accidently revealed? Well, potentially, that's if a recent Twitter post by No Laying Up is to go by! As the page showed a number of current PGA Tour players' names being used as a discount code for the fourth LIV Golf event in Boston at the beginning of September.

See more

Who are the players in question you may ask? Well, there was Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Cameron Tringale and Harold Varner III, with users being able to type in 'said-surname'25 for a 25% discount. However, not long after No Laying Up's tweet, the codes were deactivated.

During the first three events of the LIV Golf series, players like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na and many others were promoting the fact you could get a discount for LIV Golf tickets by using their surname with a number afterwards, making it possible that the next batch of players have accidently been leaked.

Following the tweet, a number of golf journalists gave their thoughts, with the likes of Handicap 54, who have reported a number of correct LIV Golf moves previously, stating that Tringale, Leishman and Open champion, Smith, will be playing in Boston.

See more

The two big shocks would be Niemann and Young, who were reportedly in the PGA Tour's player meeting at the BMW Championship. According to Jamie Weir, Niemann is still very conflicted and, when asked about a potential move at the Tour Championship, the Chilean stated: "I haven't made my decision yet. Obviously there's some things I’ve got to see first. But I’m not thinking about that right now. I want to finish the playoffs and then see what my decision will be."

It is worth noting that a surname that didn't work for the codes was Hideki Matsuyama, who is reportedly committed to the PGA Tour after being linked for $400 million. The Japanese star would be a huge get for LIV Golf, given the impact he would bring regarding TV deals, sponsorships and publicity. 

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.