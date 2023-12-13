‘I Got Paid A Lot Of Money To Go And Play European Events, What's The Difference?' - John Daly On LIV Golf

John Daly believes there is "no difference" between him being paid to feature in European Tour events through the late 1980s and 1990s and modern golfers earning significant sums via the LIV Golf League.

Daly has always been an admirer of LIV and has been quoted in the past as saying he "begged" LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to invite him onto the 54-hole circuit. The shorter tournaments, no cuts, and bigger prize purses were all reasons 'Wild Thing' was keen to play his golf there.

But the two-time Major champion has so far been rebuffed and continues to play on the PGA Tour Champions where he has claimed one title - the 2017 Insperity Invitational.

Following Jon Rahm's seismic switch to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour, the American was discussing a variety of topics - including the PIF-funded League - with Tucker Carlson on the presenter's own show.

When Carlson asked Daly what he thought of LIV, the three-time PGA Tour winner admitted he was a huge fan and argued that being paid to float between the American and European Tours 30 years ago is no different to what Rahm and others have done today.

On LIV, Daly said: "I think it's great. I would have played it! I was hoping that Finchem [Tim, former PGA Tour commissioner] would say: "Ok, look, guys. [If] you play your 15 tournaments - go play it. We have to play 15 [events] on the regular tour and I think 11 or 12 on the Champions Tour. Once you do that, let us go play wherever we want.

"I think golf is a growing game. I'm not going to sit here and deny... I got paid a lot of money to go and play European events - what's the difference [with LIV]? There's no difference."

Ep. 50 Golfer John Daly doesn’t look, act or think like anyone else in the game. And that’s exactly why we wanted to talk to him. pic.twitter.com/tolBziqRswDecember 12, 2023 See more

Daly - who was known for his ultra-long driving distance - also pointed out that his unconventional character and outlook would match up well with LIV Golf.

Daly continued: "I think LIV looks like it's a lot of fun. I would be perfect for it. They have concerts, the guys have fun, they can wear shorts. In the Pro-Ams, like we can now, they ride around in carts. It's almost like playing the Champions Tour.

"Three days of golf, no cut. But, I will say, LIV has got a little bit bigger purses than we do on the Champions Tour. To win $4 million for 54 holes is pretty good. And then you've got your team - if your team wins then that's an extra $900,000 extra."

