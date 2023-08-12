'I Fought And Gave Myself A Chance For Tomorrow' - Ewing Remains In Major Contention Despite Poor Third Round

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ally Ewing slumped to a three-over round of 75 as her lead at the AIG Women's Open evaporated in the third round, but the American remains defiant about her prospects of claiming a first Major title.

Ewing will start the final round on Sunday in fifth, two shots behind the leading pair of Charley Hull and Lilia Vu, after a frustrating round on Saturday. She started the day five shots clear, but had six bogeys in an error-strewn performance as her putter went cold, with the 30-year-old appearing to be tentative after three-putting the first on a windy day at Walton Heath.

Ewing assessed: "Obviously the situation was tough, coming out in pretty windy conditions. It took me a little bit longer than I would have liked to settle in. The nerves were obviously there but, at the same time, I was mentally in a good place to know that I was going to be presented with challenges.

"I didn't execute shots quite like I wanted to early on but I fought really hard today, and you know I'm teeing it up tomorrow (Sunday) with still a great chance to win this golf tournament."

After opening up with 68 and 66 to get to ten-under, Ewing had threatened to run away with the competition and the $1.35 million first prize. However, she was three-over at the turn in a display which was far from convincing.

This only seemed to encourage the chasing pack, with the likes of Hull and Vu shooting four-under and five-under respectively to get to nine-under. Yet Ewing says she will take heart from her gutsy back nine with three birdies and three bogeys to remain in the hunt for the Major.

She added: "I didn't lose any confidence other than I gritted my teeth when it wasn't great, and I still gave myself a chance to win this golf tournament. Certainly, would I like to go out free-spirited and shoot another 66? Yes. But the test was hard. And regardless of what the scores showed at the end of the day, I fought and gave myself a chance."