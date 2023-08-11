Who Is Ally Ewing's Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ally Ewing had been working with veteran caddie Dan Chapman since 2017, when the pair teamed up at that year’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

The move had been a successful one of the former Mississippi State player, too, with three wins on the LPGA Tour, an appearance in the 2019 Solheim Cup and two top-10 finishes in Majors over the period Chapman was on the bag for the American.

The regard with which Ewing holds Chapman was evident in an Instagram post when she appealed for supporters to contribute to an LPGA Caddie Relief Fund after many found they were out of work as Covid-19 hit. She wrote: “Dan Chapman is more than just my caddie. They are a part of my family, and as family we will always support each other.”

For all their success together and evidently close working relationship, though, Ewing has recently been using a new caddie, Kurt Moskaly.

The Ohioan had been on the bag for two-time Solheim Cup player Megan Khang. Khang clearly loved working with Moskaly, Back in 2020, she said: “He's got to be my fan, my caddie, my cheerleader all at the same time. I always put him in a predicament where he's got five different hats on.”

“Kurt and I have been working together for two and a half years and we know each other pretty well. We know I do a lot of the talking and he does a lot of the listening. One ear out the other. It's just a lot of fun. A lot of conversations out there are funny and enjoyable. It's good to have a friend on the bag.”

While Khang has now moved onto Jack Fulghum, Ewing has teamed up with Moskaly, and the pair have not wasted any time making waves in the golf world.

After finishing 11th at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach with Moskaly alongside her, the pair found life tougher at the Amundi Evian Championship, where the 30-year-old missed the cut in difficult conditions. It didn’t take her long to bounce back, though, with a T9 in the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

It was during the second round of the AIG Women’s Open that the fledgling partnership really shot to prominence, though, as Ewing demonstrated an impressive command of Walton Heath to open up a big lead.

As for Moskaly, he counts Tara Iti in New Zealand as his favourite course, while his entry into caddying came after he joined the PGA’s Professional Golf Management program. Moskaly has also said he particularly loves the travel and challenge of new courses in his career as a caddie.