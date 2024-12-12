How To Watch PGA Tour Q-School: TV, Live Stream, Tee Times For Final Stage

It's a busy week in the world of golf, with million-dollars prize pots on offer at the Grant Thornton Invitational and the Alfred Dunhill Championship, but the most high-stakes action comes at TPC Sawgrass on Florida – here's how you can watch PGA Tour Q-School.

PGA Tour Q-School Invitational key information • Date: December 12 - 15 2024 • Venue: TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley course), Florida • TV channels: NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Up for grabs are PGA Tour cards for 2025 for the top five and ties. With 171 players teeing it up, however, demand far outstrips supply, and we're sure to see fierce competition for those sought-after tickets to compete on golf's flagship PGA Tour next year.

This week, between Thursday 12 December and Sunday 15 December, is the Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry - to give it its full name. The tournament will take place over four rounds, with no cut in the middle.

The top five and ties will walk away with their PGA Tour cards, the next 40 finishers get onto the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour, and the 20 after that will have guaranteed entries on the 2025 PGA Tour Americas.

Read on for our guide on how to watch PGA Tour Q-School online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch PGA Tour Q-School golf in the US

PGA Tour Q-School Final Stage is only available to watch in the US, with no international broadcasters signed up. Coverage is further limited by the fact that only the final two rounds will be broadcast.

Coverage will be provided by the Golf Channel, and while you can get this online, you'll still need your cable TV details, so this tournament is only realistically available to cable users.

You can still get cable TV online, thanks to the rise of cord-cutting streaming services, such as Sling and Fubo.

Sling prices start from $40 a month, and you'll need the Sports Extra add-on for another $11 a month to get the Golf Channel.

Fubo, meanwhile, has a greater range of channels and sports but comes with a heavier price tag, at $79.99 a month, with the first month discounted to $44.99.

If you're a traditional cable TV subscriber, you can get digital Golf Channel access, which will also give you access to earlier action on both Saturday and Sunday. This is via the NBC Sports app.

Watch PGA Tour Q-School golf from anywhere

With PGA Tour Q-School coverage limited to the US, many golf fans may find themselves unable to watch if they're on the move and outside the country. But that doesn't mean you can't still tune in.

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, a piece of software that sets your device's IP address to appear as if it's in any country, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions and access your usual streaming services. It's a huge boost for for watching golf from anywhere, and there are numerous cyber security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider out there right now.

PGA Tour Q-School TV schedule

Saturday 14th December - Round Three:

1pm - 3pm (NBC Sports App)

3pm - 5pm (Golf Channel / NBC Sports App), 3pm - 5pm (NBC / Peacock)

Sunday 15th December - Final Round:

12pm - 2pm (NBC Sports App)

2pm - 4pm (Golf Channel / NBC Sports App)

All times in ET

PGA Tour Q-School tee times

Round One: Thursday, 12 December

