It’s PGA Tour Q-School This Week… Here’s What You Need To Know

The end of the year is the time for new beginnings and currently the DP World Tour, PGA Tour Champions and LPGA Tour have all recently held their qualifying schools.

Now, this week, it's the PGA Tour's turn and, at TPC Sawgrass, the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will see the top five finishers and ties secure their playing rights for 2025.

There's a lot of information to know coming into this week and, below, we have taken a look through all the details you need for what should be an enthralling and dramatic four days.

When And Where Is PGA Tour Q-School?

The tournament gets underway on Thursday 12th December and finishes on Sunday 15th, with the event being played at the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club.

How Does PGA Tour Q-School work?

Taking place over four rounds, 171 players are featuring in the event and, unlike normal PGA Tour tournaments, there will be no cut. Essentially, all competitors will play 72 holes, with individuals competing in the same groupings for Rounds one and two. After that, players will compete in the same groupings for Rounds three and four.

As mentioned, the top five and ties earn PGA Tour cards, while the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the next 20 finishers and ties secure guaranteed starts on the 2025 PGA Tour Americas.

For those who finish outside those positions, they will hold conditional status on either the Korn Ferry or PGA Tour Americas circuits.

Notable Players In PGA Tour Q-School Full Field

A number of big names are featuring at the Final Stage of Q-School, with former PGA Tour and DP World Tour winner Garrick Higgo present. Along with Higgo, PGA Tour winners Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Tyler Duncan, Lanto Griffin and Martin Laird are also at TPC Sawgrass to attempt to win their cards back.

Away from the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall standings players, Sam Bennett is another individual that some recognize. The 2022 US Amateur Championship winner rose to prominence at the 2023 Masters, where he finished in a share of 16th and topped the amateur standings.

Rounding out the notable players is big-hitting Christo Lamprecht, who won the Silver Medal at The Open Championship in 2023. There's also two-time PGA Tour winner, Sangmoon Bae, who undertook two years of military service following the Presidents Cup in 2015.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Q-School Full Field

Tyson Alexander

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Wilson Furr

Lanto Griffin

Garrick Higgo

S.H. Kim

Martin Laird

Ryan McCormick

Matt NeSmith

Seungyul Noh

Sean O'Hair

Scott Piercy

Chez Reavie

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Hayden Springer

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Alejandro Tosti

Nick Watney

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Norman Xiong

Carl Yuan

Matt Atkins

Wil Bateman

Zach Bauchou

Sam Bennett

Davis Chatfield

Myles Creighton

Brandon Crick

Roberto Diaz

Alistair Docherty

Tommy Gainey

Emilio Gonzalez

Tano Goya

Austin Hitt

Nelson Ledesma

Pontus Nyholm

Alvaro Ortiz

Trent Phillips

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Ross Steelman

Thomas Walsh

Dalton Ward

Joe Weiler

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Matthew Riedel

Austin Greaser

Christo Lamprecht

Nick Gabrelcik

Shad Tuten

Barend Botha

Ryan Burnett

Will Cannon

Clay Feagler

Harry Hillier

Ian Holt

John Keefer

Sandy Scott

Matthew Anderson

Kensei Hirata

Yubin Jang

Bronson Burgoon

MJ Daffue

Tim Wilkinson

Marcelo Rozo

Zack Fischer

Cooper Musselman

Christopher Crawford

Tain Lee

Rhein Gibson

Zach James

Jake Scott

Spencer Ralston

Ryan Blaum

Charles Huntzinger

Rayhan Thomas

Ben Carr

Cameron Huss

Bryson Nimmer

Derek Bard

Grant Hirschman

Luis G Garza

Brandon Berry

Jake Hall

Ashton Van Horne

Owen Stamper

John Augenstein

Marcus Plunkett

Chase Sienkiewicz

Evan Brown

John Houk

Jacob Bergeron

Blake McShea

Connor Howe

Jack Maguire

Callum McNeill

David Longmire

Billy Tom Sargent

Will Chandler

Jin Chung

Ryan Davis

David Perkins

Sam Choi

Gavin Cohen

Petr Hruby

Corey Shaun

Riley Lewis

Takumi Kanaya

Raul Pereda

Nate Stember

Jonas Baumgartner

Sangmoon Bae

David Gazzolo

Nicolo Galletti

Tanner Napier

Dylan Menante

Thomas Longbella

Jeffrey Kang

SeungTaek Lee

Johnnie Greco

Luke Guthrie

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveir

Brandon Hoelzer

Andi Xu

Runchanapong Youprayong

Zecheng Dou

Dan McCarthy

Hank Lebioda

Cody Blick

Brendon Jelley

Drew Doyle

Dawson Jones

Lance Yates

Charles Reiter

Caleb VanArragon

Davis Shore

Jeremy Gandon

John Houchin

Aman Gupta

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Chris Korte

James Nicholas

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Dawson Armstrong

Bryce Lewis

Ryan Hall

Kyle Cottam

Brett White

Cole Sherwood

Steffen Smith

Derek Hitchner

Sebastian Szirmak

Luke Gifford

Travis Trace

What Is The Qualifying Criteria For PGA Tour Q-School?

It's been a long journey for some featuring at Q-School this week, with pre-qualifying starting all the way back in September. From there, First Stage of qualifying was in October, Second Stage in November and December, with the Final Stage taking place this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are various ways in which players have qualified for the Final Stages, with some exempt directly, while some have started from the First or Second stages.

The field, which you can check out below, is made up of different criteria and we've listed them for you below (per PGA Tour site).

The top 40 available applicants below the 125th position on the Final 2024 FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List, to a floor of 200th position

Applicants ranked on the PGA TOUR Nonmember FedExCup Points list (including Special Temporary Members) whose combined official points and points earned in the Kentucky Championship and Barracuda Championship is equal to or greater than the 150th place finisher on the Final 2024 FedExCup Fall Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

Applicants ranked thirty-first through sixtieth (31-60) on the season ending 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Official Points List, as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations

Applicants ranked first through fifty (1-50) on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the Final Qualifying Stage entry deadline (November 13, 2024)

Applicants ranked two through five (2-5) on the current season’s Final Official 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking

Applicants ranked first and second (1 & 2) on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 1 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations

Applicants ranked one through three (1-3) on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 2 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations

Applicants ranked one through ten (1-10) on the PGA TOUR Americas 2024 Official Season-Long Fortinet Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations

Leading player on the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) Official Order of Merit as of the Final Qualifying Stage deadline (November 13, 2024)

Leading player on the PGA Tour of Australasia 2023-2024 Final Official Order of Merit

Leading player on the 2023-2024 Final Official Players List for the Sunshine Tour

Leading player on the 2024 Final Genesis Point List for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA) as of the Final Qualifying Stage deadline (November 13, 2024)

Applicants among Major and Minor Medical Extension category members (as defined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations) whose FedExCup Points earned in their “Available Tournaments”, when combined with the amount of FedExCup Points earned in their “Tournaments Played”, equals or exceeds the amount of FedExCup Points earned by the member who finished last in the 25 finishers beyond 125th place on the FedEx Cup Points List for the preceding season shall be exempt into Final Qualifying Stage in that year provided that the FedExCup Points earned in his “Tournaments Played” was less than the 150th finisher on the FedExCup Points List in the year of the applicant’s injury

Applicant who is a current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extent he is unable to compete in more than twelve (12) events in a season but has played in a minimum of five (5) Korn Ferry Tour events that season; has performed at a level which placed him 31st – 60th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List at the time he was disabled; or who has average points per event at the time he was disabled which would have placed him 31st – 60th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List for the entire season (determined by multiplying such an average number of Korn Ferry Tour events played by all Korn Ferry Tour members).

How To Watch PGA Tour Q-School

Reportedly, Golf Channel will broadcast eight hours of action over Q-School weekend, with it being shown over a combination of live telecasts and livestreaming.