It’s PGA Tour Q-School This Week… Here’s What You Need To Know
Arguably, Q-School is the biggest weekend in some players' careers and, with four rounds of action coming up, it's set to be an enthralling watch
The end of the year is the time for new beginnings and currently the DP World Tour, PGA Tour Champions and LPGA Tour have all recently held their qualifying schools.
Now, this week, it's the PGA Tour's turn and, at TPC Sawgrass, the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will see the top five finishers and ties secure their playing rights for 2025.
There's a lot of information to know coming into this week and, below, we have taken a look through all the details you need for what should be an enthralling and dramatic four days.
When And Where Is PGA Tour Q-School?
The tournament gets underway on Thursday 12th December and finishes on Sunday 15th, with the event being played at the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club.
How Does PGA Tour Q-School work?
Taking place over four rounds, 171 players are featuring in the event and, unlike normal PGA Tour tournaments, there will be no cut. Essentially, all competitors will play 72 holes, with individuals competing in the same groupings for Rounds one and two. After that, players will compete in the same groupings for Rounds three and four.
As mentioned, the top five and ties earn PGA Tour cards, while the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the next 20 finishers and ties secure guaranteed starts on the 2025 PGA Tour Americas.
For those who finish outside those positions, they will hold conditional status on either the Korn Ferry or PGA Tour Americas circuits.
Notable Players In PGA Tour Q-School Full Field
A number of big names are featuring at the Final Stage of Q-School, with former PGA Tour and DP World Tour winner Garrick Higgo present. Along with Higgo, PGA Tour winners Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Tyler Duncan, Lanto Griffin and Martin Laird are also at TPC Sawgrass to attempt to win their cards back.
Away from the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall standings players, Sam Bennett is another individual that some recognize. The 2022 US Amateur Championship winner rose to prominence at the 2023 Masters, where he finished in a share of 16th and topped the amateur standings.
Rounding out the notable players is big-hitting Christo Lamprecht, who won the Silver Medal at The Open Championship in 2023. There's also two-time PGA Tour winner, Sangmoon Bae, who undertook two years of military service following the Presidents Cup in 2015.
PGA Tour Q-School Full Field
What Is The Qualifying Criteria For PGA Tour Q-School?
It's been a long journey for some featuring at Q-School this week, with pre-qualifying starting all the way back in September. From there, First Stage of qualifying was in October, Second Stage in November and December, with the Final Stage taking place this week.
There are various ways in which players have qualified for the Final Stages, with some exempt directly, while some have started from the First or Second stages.
The field, which you can check out below, is made up of different criteria and we've listed them for you below (per PGA Tour site).
- The top 40 available applicants below the 125th position on the Final 2024 FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List, to a floor of 200th position
- Applicants ranked on the PGA TOUR Nonmember FedExCup Points list (including Special Temporary Members) whose combined official points and points earned in the Kentucky Championship and Barracuda Championship is equal to or greater than the 150th place finisher on the Final 2024 FedExCup Fall Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
- Applicants ranked thirty-first through sixtieth (31-60) on the season ending 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Official Points List, as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations
- Applicants ranked first through fifty (1-50) on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the Final Qualifying Stage entry deadline (November 13, 2024)
- Applicants ranked two through five (2-5) on the current season’s Final Official 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking
- Applicants ranked first and second (1 & 2) on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 1 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations
- Applicants ranked one through three (1-3) on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 2 Official Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations
- Applicants ranked one through ten (1-10) on the PGA TOUR Americas 2024 Official Season-Long Fortinet Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Americas Tournament Regulations
- Leading player on the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) Official Order of Merit as of the Final Qualifying Stage deadline (November 13, 2024)
- Leading player on the PGA Tour of Australasia 2023-2024 Final Official Order of Merit
- Leading player on the 2023-2024 Final Official Players List for the Sunshine Tour
- Leading player on the 2024 Final Genesis Point List for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA) as of the Final Qualifying Stage deadline (November 13, 2024)
- Applicants among Major and Minor Medical Extension category members (as defined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations) whose FedExCup Points earned in their “Available Tournaments”, when combined with the amount of FedExCup Points earned in their “Tournaments Played”, equals or exceeds the amount of FedExCup Points earned by the member who finished last in the 25 finishers beyond 125th place on the FedEx Cup Points List for the preceding season shall be exempt into Final Qualifying Stage in that year provided that the FedExCup Points earned in his “Tournaments Played” was less than the 150th finisher on the FedExCup Points List in the year of the applicant’s injury
- Applicant who is a current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extent he is unable to compete in more than twelve (12) events in a season but has played in a minimum of five (5) Korn Ferry Tour events that season; has performed at a level which placed him 31st – 60th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List at the time he was disabled; or who has average points per event at the time he was disabled which would have placed him 31st – 60th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List for the entire season (determined by multiplying such an average number of Korn Ferry Tour events played by all Korn Ferry Tour members).
How To Watch PGA Tour Q-School
Reportedly, Golf Channel will broadcast eight hours of action over Q-School weekend, with it being shown over a combination of live telecasts and livestreaming.
