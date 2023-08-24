How To Watch D+D Real Czech Masters Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch D+D Real Czech Masters live stream 2023

With the D+D Real Czech Masters being the penultimate tournament of the qualifying period for Ryder Cup selection, a strong field has gathered about a dozen miles outside of Prague. Among those playing will be Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, who will no doubt also be casting his eyes over potential candidates for selection.

That this is the first of the two remaining DP World tournaments before the European Ryder Cup side is selected is reflected in the high number of leading European golfers who are playing this week. Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is taking part in this event for the first time, as is Francisco Molinari, one of his vice captains.

Three players qualify automatically for the Ryder Cup side from the European Points List. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, first and second on the table, have already made the grade. The rest of the top 10 in the points table, with the exception of the other two playing in the FedExCup this week in the USA, are teeing it up at Albatross, hoping to either secure automatic qualification or to catch the captain’s eye. Among those drawn to the event include Major champions Padraig Harrington, runner up here in 2018, and Shane Lowry.

First staged in 2014, the Czech Masters has been held at the Albatross Golf Resort since its inception. The course, a 7,468-yard parkland layout, rewards distance over accuracy, albeit the effect of its yardage is mitigated slightly by the course being 1,000ft above sea level. Making plenty of birdies has been the traditional key to winning here.

The highest score to win was a 13-under 275 by Hayden Porteous in 2018; the lowest came the following year when Andrea Pavan went 22 under. The toughest holes come later on. Last year the final six holes all played over par and the last four holes ranked as the fourth, third, first and seventh toughest.

How To Watch Czech Masters Live Stream From The US

All times EDT

Thursday, August 24: 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 25: 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 26: 6.30am-11am (Golf Channel)

Sunday, August 27: 6am-11am (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Czech Masters. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch Czech Masters Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch Czech Masters Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, August 24: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, August 25: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, August 26: 11.30am-4pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, August 27: 11am-4pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch Czech Masters Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, August 24: 9pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, August 25: 9pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, August 26: 8.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 27: 8pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Watching the Czech Masters in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Northern Ireland here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

D+D Real Czech Masters tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups and their tee times (PDT/ET/BST/AEST):

11pm(Wed)/2am/7am/4pm Luke Donald, Robert Macintyre, Alexander Björk

Luke Donald, Robert Macintyre, Alexander Björk 11.10pm(Wed)/2.10am/7.10pm/4.10pm Maximilian Kieffer, Jorge Campillo, Thriston Lawrence

Maximilian Kieffer, Jorge Campillo, Thriston Lawrence 3.50am/6.50am/11.50am/8.50pm Edoardo Molinari, Yannik Paul, Rasmus Højgaard

Edoardo Molinari, Yannik Paul, Rasmus Højgaard 4.10am/7.10am/12.10pm/9.10pm Adrian Meronk, Thorbjørn Olesen, Shane Lowry

Adrian Meronk, Thorbjørn Olesen, Shane Lowry 4.20am/7.20am/12.20pm/9.20pm Jiří Zuska, Adrian Otaegui, Padraig Harrington

Jiří Zuska, Adrian Otaegui, Padraig Harrington 4.30am/7.30am/12.30pm/9.30pm Eddie Pepperell, Filip Mruzek, Victor Perez

