How To Get Tickets For The 2024 Open At Royal Troon
The R&A has announced when the ticket ballot will open for next year's Open at the famous Ayrshire links
Open week may only be a month away, but details of how to secure your tickets to attend the 152nd Open at Royal Troon in 2024 have already been released. With The R&A anticipating a high level of demand from fans, you’re advised to put this date in your diary.
That date is Tuesday, 27 June, which is when the Open ticket ballot opens, and it will run through until Tuesday, 25 July. This window will give fans worldwide plenty of opportunity and a fair chance of being at the at the famous Ayrshire links from 14-21 July 2024.
The ticket ballot will be available exclusively to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme. The sign-up process is simple: visit TheOpen.com and you will be among the first to be notified when the ballot is open.
Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “The Open is a real highlight in the global sporting calendar which golf and sports fans everywhere look forward to enormously. We have seen demand to attend the Championship rise each year and so continuing with the ticket ballot is the most effective means to ensure that as many fans as possible get a chance to secure their ticket.
“We are looking forward to returning to Royal Troon for another special week in July next year when the Championship will be held there for the tenth time in its renowned history.”
The Open was last played at Royal Troon at 2016 - and it was an epic. An inspired Henrik Stenson lifted the Claret Jug after his final-round 63 gave the Swede a three-shot victory over Phil Mickelson. J.B. Holmes finished an incredible 11 shots further back in third, as Stenson and Mickelson lapped the field, just like Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson had done in what became known as the 'Duel in the Sun' following their classic tussle in 1977 at Royal Turnberry.
A balance of allocations will ensure every generation of fan from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and the local area, will be able to attend. Meanwhile, ticket prices for next year’s tournament have been frozen at current levels, and will start from £95 for an adult on Championship days and from £25 on practice days.
In addition, a new Ticket Plus option has been introduced for the first time and is available to buy now, offering fans an elevated experience in which they can enjoy The Open in a relaxed environment with access to a private bar and gourmet food trucks.
The “Kids go Free” programme remains in operation, too, with half-price youth tickets available for 16-24 year-olds. Meanwhile, a range of premium hospitality experiences are available to purchase now, whereby fans can guarantee their place at the Championship in luxurious surroundings with a fully inclusive dining and drinks package.
Before then, and in just four weeks’ time, Royal Liverpool will welcome the world’s best golfers for the final men’s Major of the year. Australia’s Cameron Smith, now a LIV Golf player, will tee it up at Hoylake as the defending champion after his incredible display at St Andrews last year.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
