How The Genesis Invitational Prize Money Compares To Other PGA Tour And LIV Golf Payouts
The money on offer at the Genesis Invitational is up there with the biggest in the entire sport
The Genesis Invitational winner takes home a huge check of $4m, which is up $400,000 on last year's winning money and up there with any prize you can win in the sport.
The reason it's so high is due to it being one of the eight PGA Tour Signature Events, which are eight big money tournaments that feature smaller fields made up of only the PGA Tour's very best.
They all come with $20m purses, and the first-place check is up from 18% of the total per usual PGA Tour rules to 20%. All eight of the Signature tournaments feature the same $20m prize pools and $4m to the winner - so the Genesis Invitational payout is on par with the other seven.
Another series of events that offer the same winning cash are the LIV Golf League tournaments. Each of those also feature small fields and huge prize money, which is the same $20m total, $4m winner's check format as the PGA Tour's Signature events.
LIV Golf has a team element, too, with $5m going to the top three teams.
The $4m check that the Genesis Invitational winner takes home is bigger than all four of the other men's Majors in 2023 - although, as with everything in golf at the moment, they're sure to get a rise once again this year.
There are big bonuses to be had on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, with $18m going to the FedEx Cup and LIV Golf League champions, but in terms of standalone tournaments, there's only one in the world that offers up more cash than those mentioned above.
That's the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. It's the PGA Tour's flagship event, hosted at its HQ in Ponte Vedra Beach where the circuit runs the most lucrative tournament in golf.
Last year, the total prize pool was a whopping $25m and the winner, Scottie Scheffler, picked up $4.5m.
How Genesis Invitational money compares to other golf events
- $4.5m winner's check - 2023 Players Championship
- $4m - PGA Tour signature events (including Genesis Invitational)
- $4m - LIV Golf League tournament winners
- $3.6m - 2023 US Open
- $3.24m - 2023 Masters
- $3.15m - 2023 PGA Championship
- $3m - 2023 Open Championship
