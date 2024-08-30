Ted Scott’s 2024 Earnings Could Exceed $5m If Scottie Scheffler Wins FedEx Cup - More Than World No.1 Nelly Korda
Scottie Scheffler's looper is on track to receive a huge bump in his earnings for 2024 if the World No.1 can close out victory at East Lake
Almost everyone in golf knows 2024 has been a record-setting year for Scottie Scheffler, with six PGA Tour wins to his name and an Olympic gold medal to top it off.
The World No.1 has collected almost $30 million in prize money alone and could well increase that tally by nearly 100% in the coming days.
He is on track to lift the FedEx Cup and collect a further $25 million at the end of a long and taxing campaign - a just reward for the player who has been the standout man on the PGA Tour.
And, this season has also been pretty sweet for Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, too. The professional looper has assisted Scheffler with all of his victories and has likely been extremely well compensated in terms of bonuses - on top of his base salary.
It is understood that many golfers opt to pay their bagman a standard figure every week before later topping that up by a certain percentage based on their finish at an event. So, if a golfer wins a tournament, their caddie collects 10% of the prize money. If they finish inside the top-10, it might well be around 7%. And if they make the cut but miss out on a notable result, the looper could receive 5% of the payout.
Based on this theory, Scott may well have earned in the region of $2.7 million in bonuses this season. That figure - if the $25 million FedEx Cup top prize is taken into account - could therefore rise to something like $5.2 million if Scheffler maintains his early advantage and lifts a maiden FedEx Cup.
For context, this would put Scott inside the top-30 on the official money list for the PGA Tour ahead of the Fall series and 17th on the LIV Golf money list ahead of players like Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed, and Richard Bland.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
To further illustrate the point, the LPGA Tour's runaway Race to CME Globe Tour season leader, Nelly Korda has collected $3,601,630 in 2024 - and she has won six times, five of which arrived in succession.
Rory McIlroy tops the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings from seven events - helped significantly by his Major results - but even his total of $5,058,620 would be surpassed by Scott.
Scheffler's 2024 has been extraordinary, and he would have been the standalone candidate for Player of the Year if Xander Schauffele had not claimed his first two Majors and been remarkably consistent otherwise.
Yet, should Schauffele end second behind his fellow countryman, tacking 7% of $12.5 million onto Austin Kaiser's potential bonus earnings for 2024 would still mean Scott has taken home more than double his peer.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
'I Want To Do What's Best For The Team' - Keegan Bradley Facing Presidents Cup Dilemma
Keegan Bradley is facing a dilemma over whether playing in the Presidents Cup will be better or worse as preparation for his Ryder Cup captaincy
By Paul Higham Published
-
Golf’s Random Irritations: 16 ‘Small’ Things That Wind Me Up
We all love golf and sing its praises to anyone who will listen, but it still has the capacity to irritate. These 16 things grind my gears more than they should…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Sets New 40-Year PGA Tour Record At Tour Championship
The World No.1 opened up a healthy lead after round one of the Tour Championship - creating a little slice of history along the way
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Luke Kwon Finishes Top Of The Golf Influencers With Victory At Inaugural PGA Tour Creator Classic
The YouTube star saw off Wesley Bryan, Sean Walsh and Roger Steele to claim the trophy after an eventful inaugural tournament on the back nine at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why PGA Tour Have Introduced Internal Out Of Bounds For Tour Championship
An internal out-of-bounds call has put paid to the plans of players, including Scottie Scheffler, to use an alternate route on the 18th at the Tour Championship - but why has it made the decision?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan Gives Update On ‘Complex’ PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF but insisted progress is being made
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Reveals Handicap Index When Playing With His Buddies
Scheffler - who is the World No.1 but does not technically have a Handicap Index - revealed how tough his friends make it for him when playing casual golf together
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Would Play A Lot Of The Tournaments If The Purses Were Significantly Less' - Scottie Scheffler Gives Refreshing Response To Money vs Prestige Debate
The World No.1 was discussing potential changes to the PGA Tour season and shared what really drives him to compete
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times: Round One
Scottie Scheffler leads the way at the start of FedEx Cup finale the Tour Championship, and he's grouped with Xander Schauffele in the first round at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Creator Classic Line-Up, Format And How To Watch
Popular golf influencers will compete in the new event before the Tour Championship – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published