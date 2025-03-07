How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

As usual, the golfer holding the trophy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday will get all the glory - and most of the cash - but there'll be a tidy bonus for their caddie too.

As it's a Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational prize fund is a whopping $20m, and like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament a larger portion goes to this week's winner.

So the champion at Bay Hill will win $4m rather than the $3.6m handed out at the other Signature Events - and that also means a bigger bonus check for the winning bagman.

The industry standard is usually for a player to give his caddie 10% of a winning check, with around 5-7% depending on how high they finish on the leaderboard.

That means that the caddie for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion should be taking home a lovely $400,000 bonus.

Scottie Scheffler cruised to victory at Bay Hill last year and that meant one of several huge paydays for his caddie Ted Scott - who is making quite a living looping for the World No.1.

Scott actually won more at Bay Hill than at Augusta last year as the first prize for winning The Masters was $3.6m in 2024.

Still, that, added to another big $450,000 windfall for Scheffler's second successive Players Championship victory at TPC Sawgrass, meant that Scott won around $5.3m in 2024.

That meant Scott banked more winnings in 2024 than the average PGA Tour player, and even pocketed more than the likes of Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman.

While all the extra money being piled into pro golf is swelling the bank balances of the world's top players, it's also meaning bumper bonuses for their caddies.

There's never been a better time to be a bagman.