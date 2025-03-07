How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Arnold Palmer Invitational
The bumper prize funds at Signature Events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational also mean bumper bonus checks for the winner's caddie
As usual, the golfer holding the trophy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday will get all the glory - and most of the cash - but there'll be a tidy bonus for their caddie too.
As it's a Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational prize fund is a whopping $20m, and like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament a larger portion goes to this week's winner.
So the champion at Bay Hill will win $4m rather than the $3.6m handed out at the other Signature Events - and that also means a bigger bonus check for the winning bagman.
The industry standard is usually for a player to give his caddie 10% of a winning check, with around 5-7% depending on how high they finish on the leaderboard.
That means that the caddie for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion should be taking home a lovely $400,000 bonus.
Scottie Scheffler cruised to victory at Bay Hill last year and that meant one of several huge paydays for his caddie Ted Scott - who is making quite a living looping for the World No.1.
Scott actually won more at Bay Hill than at Augusta last year as the first prize for winning The Masters was $3.6m in 2024.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Still, that, added to another big $450,000 windfall for Scheffler's second successive Players Championship victory at TPC Sawgrass, meant that Scott won around $5.3m in 2024.
That meant Scott banked more winnings in 2024 than the average PGA Tour player, and even pocketed more than the likes of Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman.
While all the extra money being piled into pro golf is swelling the bank balances of the world's top players, it's also meaning bumper bonuses for their caddies.
There's never been a better time to be a bagman.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB Irons Review
We take a look at one of the latest offerings from the Ben Hogan company to see if you should consider a set of irons from this iconic brand
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Austin Cook Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about American golfer, Austin Cook via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Qualify For The Players Championship
Labelled 'the fifth Major', The Players Championship offers up one of the biggest prize purses and best fields in men's pro golf - but how do players qualify?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Shane Lowry Has ‘No Idea’ Which Driver He Is Using At Arnold Palmer Invitational
After doing some intense and hectic testing, Shane Lowry admitted he had no idea which exact model of driver he used in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Got My A** Kicked' - Xander Schauffele Has Tough Return To Action At Bay Hill
Xander Schauffele admitted he "got my a** kicked" by Bay Hill as he struggled in his first round back from a rib injury
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Meant No Disrespect To The Europeans' - Keegan Bradley 'Surprised' Netflix Aired Locker Room Speech
Keegan Bradley was "surprised" Netflix aired his now infamous Ryder Cup rallying cry at the Presidents Cup, while insisting he did not want it to leave the locker room
By Paul Higham Published
-
'One Of The Great Things About Golf Is I Can Go Out With A Guy Who Is Going To Shoot 90 And I Can Give Him Enough Strokes To Where We'll Have A Good Competition' - Scottie Scheffler On Losing To 10-Handicap Friend
Scottie Scheffler insists "one of the great things about golf" is the handicap system, even if it did cost him money and an embarrassing loss to a 10 handicapper
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals Multiple Equipment Changes At Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Northern Irishman has made a number of tweaks to his gear setup ahead of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Major Change Unveiled To Bay Hill's 17th Hole Ahead Of Arnold Palmer Invitational
The distinctive beach bunker at Bay Hill’s 17th has been replaced ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Don't Think The PGA Tour Needs A Deal. I Think The Momentum Is Pretty Strong' - Rory McIlroy On PGA Tour-PIF Deal And Why He's Adding An Extra Tournament To His Schedule
The four-time Major winner had plenty to say on a range of subjects affecting the men's elite game - here are six of the key talking points
By Mike Hall Published