What Is Syringing Greens - And Why Are They Doing It At The US Open?

Get ready for a new term at the US Open this week: 'Syringing the greens'.

Rarely does a US Open pass without the pace of the greens being discussed in length - and there will quite often be controversy, as we saw with Phil Mickelson hitting a moving putt at Shinnecock during the 2018 US Open.

Keen to avoid a situation where the course becomes unplayable, the USGA has decided to play it safe this week.

Does that mean players will be shooting -20? Very unlikely, but steps will be taken to ensure the windy and dry conditions don't create too much havoc, and the greens are expected to play at their slowest since 1995.

By the time the winner lifts the famous US Open trophy on Sunday afternoon, every golf fan across the world will know what syringing the greens involves.

Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer found himself in the unusual position of talking about slowing the green speeds down and watering the putting surfaces during the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

"Finally, something weather-dependent that we had in our back pocket was a plan to syringe the putting greens," he said during the pre-US Open press conference.

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The USGA was accused of 'losing the golf course' during the controversial 2004 and 2018 US Opens at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York, and the USGA is taking no chances this time around, especially with heavy winds expected.

As per the USGA website, syringing putting greens is the practice of applying a light coating of water with the goal of cooling the turf and preventing wilt.

Greenkeepers have been pictured applying water to the course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Syringing is about wetting the surface, not the soil.

"Just to be very clear what syringing is, it involves a very light application of water to hydrate the grass leaf blade to prevent wilt, most importantly, to preserve turf health, and to reduce stress on these Poa annua greens," said Bodenhamer.

"Poa annua reacts differently and more quickly than most other grasses in these types of conditions, so we think syringing is very important," explained Bodenhamer.

"We believe that it will present a more consistent playing presentation to both the morning and afternoon waves both days.

"It will be consistent across both days, which we think enhances competitive fairness.

"Think about it as when you go into the grocery store and you go into the produce department and reach for that head of lettuce and that little mist comes on above and hits your hand.

"That's all we're doing to the putting greens. It doesn't impact playability. It hydrates the leaf blade. When it evaporates, it keeps it cool enough so we don't lose the friction on the putting greens."

Friction is the key word. Lose that and the USGA will not be very popular with the players or fans - except those who enjoy seeing the world's best players really struggle.

Shinnecock Hills is exposed to the elements and Bodenhamer admitted that the layout "dries down like nowhere else I've ever experienced".

"We need to watch it and be very careful," he added.

The Chief Championships Officer will no doubt listen to every word that's said by the players this week, as the USGA seeks to provide a fair yet challenging.

"The golf course is definitely a lot softer," said Brooks Koepka, who won the 2018 tournament at Shinnecock with a 72-hole score of one over.

"Greens are definitely slower than I remember. I'm not saying they're slow, but it's a lot different than what I remember as far as firmness."